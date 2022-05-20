“You can’t get mad at cookie monster” - New York Mets manager Buck Showalter finds British GPS voice smug, changed it to Sesame Street character

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter has always been a fascinating character, and we recently learned about a new thread in the rich tapestry of his life. Like many, Buck Showalter uses the Waze app to navigate through traffic, and recently revealed that he changed from the default British voice to the voice of Cookie Monster.

In addition to being my nickname in high school, Cookie Monster is a beloved Sesame Street character with a unique voice and a penchant for cookies. While this voice is likely grating for the millions of parents who are subjected to it daily, the manager of the New York Mets loves hearing it tell him what direction to go.

Matther Roberson reported this information via a tweet.

Matthew Roberson @mroberson22 buck showalter said he changed the voice on his waze app because the guy with the english accent was “smug” and “pissing him off”



he likes the cookie monster voice because "you can't get mad at cookie monster"

It's difficult to imagine the voice of Cookie Monster being more soothing than a British accent, but Buck Showalter has earned the benefit of the doubt. If it works for one of the best managers in baseball, it will probably work for everybody.

Buck Showalter is the perfect leader for the New York Mets

The New York Mets have been one of the great surprises of the 2022 season, as they currently find themselves in first place of the National League East by a wide margin over the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves. Buck Showalter has proven that his calm demeanor and jovial spirit is a winning method. That will be tested in the coming days.

Max Scherzer, the star pitcher for Buck Showalter's team, left the game early yesterday with an apparent injury, and Jon Heyman provided an update on the current medical situation via Twitter.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Max Scherzer does indeed have an oblique injury. That injury can have a wide variance for time missed. No official word yet but it can take a month, or more, in many cases #mets Max Scherzer does indeed have an oblique injury. That injury can have a wide variance for time missed. No official word yet but it can take a month, or more, in many cases #mets

This is a clip of the play that caused the injury, and you can see the trust between the player and manager as Buck Showalter has no hesitation in trusting Max Scherzer, posted to Twitter by Fox Sports.

"Max Scherzer tells the Mets dugout "I'm done." & comes out of the game in the 6th" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

Below is a compilation of the best moments from Buck Showalter's time with the Baltimore Orioles, proving he was quite a character long before his tenure with the New York Mets. Video posted by MASN Baltimore on YouTube.

This injury to a star player is always difficult for a manager to navigate, but by keeping things calm in the clubhouse, Buck Showalter is allowing his players to simply focus on baseball. The New York Mets are lucky to have him and lucky that Cookie Monster helps him get to work every day.

