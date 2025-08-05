  • home icon
  • “He’s the best option” - Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts remains firm on Mookie Betts' decision despite visible struggles at No. 2 

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 05, 2025 05:57 GMT
Mookie Betts is in an offensive slump, but he still has the LA Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts', confidence. Despite being promoted to the leadoff spot, Betts' slump is far from over, with the shortstop going hitless in his last 20 plate appearances across five games.

Amid the slump, Roberts has reinstated Shohei Ohtani back into the leadoff spot while demoting Betts to No. 2. However, questions are now starting to arise on whether there's further demotion around the corner for the former MVP.

Roberts shut down the speculation while placing his trust in Betts to turn things around. On Monday, the Dodgers manager said:

"I’m going to continue to believe in him and trust that he’s the best option."
Dodgers' Mookie Betts denied a hit by stunning diving catch vs Cardinals

Mookie Betts was close to breaking his hitless streak during the series opener between the Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

The teams were tied 2-2 going into the ninth inning. Yohel Pozo delivered the go‑ahead pinch‑hit single for the Cardinals. With the Dodgers trailing by one run in the final frame of the game, Lars Nootbaar robbed Mookie Betts of a potential clutch hit in the final frame.

If the catch had been dropped, there was a good chance that Shohei Ohtani, who was on first, would rally to reach home plate and tie the ball game. However, the Cardinals outfielder avoided any such thing from happening.

In other news, last week, Betts missed the Dodgers' game on Friday. It was later revealed that his stepfather had died. The infielder flew to Nashville to support his mother and siblings.

"My stepdad passed," Betts told reporters. "So I needed to go home, be with my mom, somebody that’s been there in my life from fourth grade until now. So, that was tough for me and the family, but I just needed to be there for my mom and my brothers and sisters.
"So, it’s just a tough time, and there’s no real way to really explain something like that outside of just being there and spending time with the family."

Mookie Betts returned to Boston late Saturday and appeared as a pinch-hitter, though he struck out.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
