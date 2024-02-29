"He's the best pitcher in the major leagues" - Aaron Nola makes bold Zack Wheeler claim, hopes Phillies can extend his contract

Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler is entering the final year of his five-year, $118 million contract in 2024. If he does not receive an extension, he'll be an unrestricted free agent by the end of the year.

Recently, in an appearance on Foul Territory, fellow pitching mate Aaron Nola discussed Wheeler's contract extension, and he also praised him as the best pitcher in the majors. Per Nola, the club should extend him for the foreseeable future, given his pedigree on the mound.

"I hope we really do. I hope we can get something done with him," Nola said. "He's obviously a big part of this staff and organization team. Since he's been here, what he's done for this team has been spectacular. I mean, to me, he's the best pitcher in the major leagues. I mean, he shows it every year.

"The way he can command the baseball with all his pitches and pitch at that high velocity, I really don't see it much around the league."

"And for a guy who takes a ball every single time and never wants to come out of the game, it's pretty awesome to be on the same team as him. I love being his teammate, and I really hope we can get something done with him because he's such a good competitor, and I learned so much from that guy too," Nola added.

Phillies are interested in extending Zack Wheeler, per MLB Insider

It's not only Aaron Nola who wants to extend the stay of Zack Wheeler with the Phillies but the club is reportedly interested in keeping Wheeler's services, per Jon Heyman.

"The Phillies are hoping to extend 33-year-old ace Zack Wheeler's contract beyond 2024," Heyman wrote. "Both sides are believed to have a keen interest in working it out. Philly is good about taking care of its best people."

Earlier this month, Philadelphia's president of operations, Dave Dombrowski, mentioned that they were working out a deal for Wheeler.

"Zack would not mislead you. Of course, we've talked," Dombrowski said. "It is a priority. We would love to get that deal done."

The Phillies also have a good history of tying up their star players, as previously seen with Bryce Harper (13-year, $330 million deal in 2019) and Trea Turner (11-year, $300 million contract ahead of the 2023 season). Wheeler will be expecting something similar from the Phillies.

