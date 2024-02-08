"Quiet doesn't mean inactive" - Phillies' Dave Dombrowski explains team's 'quiet' off-season, believes roster has no 'holes'

Dave Dombrowski, the Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations, opened up about his team's quiet off-season. Unlike other teams, they have had a quiet off-season. One of their notable deals was re-signing Aaron Nola and trading Rhys Hoskins, though.

In an interview on the Sports Radio 94 WIP Morning Show, Dombrowski said that the franchise is keen to give young players an opportunity on their roster. He also added that being quiet doesn't mean that they were inactive.

"Quiet doesn't mean inactive. We've been active on many different things," he said.

Dombrowski said that their first big call was to get a starting pitcher. Re-signing Aaron Nola was their priority. Dombrowski reckons the roster has no holes. With talented young players and a combination of veterans, the Phillies have all they require.

Dombrowski said that the Phillies have five established starters. Nola, having signed a seven-year contract, will add to the depth of the starting rotation.

"If we're going to be the organization that we would like to be throughout, we want to give young players an opportunity," he continued.

The Phillies have a top roster

For the last two years, the franchise has been one of the best teams in the majors. One of their significant advantages is their talented roster, which has been consistent. With their pitching lineup intact, their offense has been a powerhouse, creating a balance.

The top hitters for the team entering the new season will be Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto. All of them have proved their worth as they enter the 2024 season. The outfield will have Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos.

Dombrowski also said that the team will see more of Johan Rojas and Cristopher Sanchez. He said that both players performed well. Despite Rojas' postseason performance, he has contributed to the team's success.

The bullpen is loaded with six pitchers, three from the left-hand side and three from the right. The Phillies look balanced as they look forward to a good start in the upcoming season.

