"He's better than Thompson. Roberts is a bum", "He's not the problem" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans furious with decision to bench former MVP Cody Bellinger for game three against the San Diego Padres 

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made the decision to bench outfielder Cody Bellinger for game three of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. The former MVP has struggled this season for the Dodgers at the plate. His .181 away batting average made the decision pretty easy for Dave Roberts ahead of Friday's game.

The San Diego Padres will be throwing their lefty, Blake Snell, in game three. Bellinger has struggled against Snell, going 1-6 off of him in his career. He has struggled against lefties in his career over the years.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Cody Bellinger will be out of starting lineup in Game 3, Dave Roberts says

Fans aren't too pleased to hear the news of Cody Bellinger being benched for Friday. They believe that he is a key piece in how far they go in the postseason. While he has struggled at the plate, fans believe that his glove in the outfield warrants him playing in game three.

They don't like the move their manager Dave Roberts made. They don't believe that Bellinger will struggle against Snell in game three.

"He's better than Thompson. Roberts is a bum," one fan cried.

"Not the problem rn," another fan explained.

Globalsportsbetting702 @Globalsportsbe1 @BNightengale Dave Roberts will be outta baseball in a week so I can totally see his "If I go down I'm bringing some people with me" approach

Alan Kaye @stopcancernow @BNightengale @DustyBakerTV I've been frustrated all year with Belli's hitting Challanges. Though, his fielding saves enough runs to make up for it in….this particular series.

Nick @SGAxNIKOLAIx661 @BNightengale I love Cody but it's the right decision. If he didn't have that defense in CF, then honestly he be in Triple A. We need the bottom of the lineup produce when RISP

Most fans are calling out the decision to sit Bellinger. They don't believe the move shows that the team is committed to winning.

While most fans aren't pleased with the move, there are some fans defending it. They believe that sitting Bellinger against a lefty is the right decision. He only has two home runs on the season against lefties compared to 17 against righties. It's no secret that he is a much better hitter against right-handed pitching.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will turn to Tony Gonsolin to try and overtake the series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are turning to the perfect pitcher with their game headed to San Diego. Tony Gonsolin has a 7-0 record when he's not pitching at Dodger Stadium.

He has an overall record of 16-1 which ranks him fifth in the league when it comes to the pitcher's win-loss record. He has been dominant on the mound all year for Los Angeles. He' will look to give the Dodgers the lead back in the series on Friday.

Trayce Thompson, the replacement for Bellinger, was the only hitter for LA not to get a hit in game two. He went 0-3 with two strikeouts. If the Los Angeles Dodgers want to take back the series' lead, Trayce Thompson will have to get more involved at the plate.

