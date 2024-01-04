"He's a big gamer, I wouldn't mind doing that with him" - Dodgers star Max Muncy is looking forward to gaming duels with Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers star Max Muncy recently shared his excitement for the upcoming MLB season. He is also looking forward to developing an off-field bond with new teammate Shohei Ohtani.

Muncy is one of the Dodgers’ star players and is known for his powerful swing and clutch performances.

In a recent episode of the "Foul Territory" podcast, Muncy revealed that he heard about Ohtani’s interest in gaming.

He expressed interest in spending quality time and bonding with Ohtani via a shared gaming experience. He said:

“From what I’ve heard, he’s a big gamer. I wouldn’t mind doing that with him. I'd say, 'Hey, what do you feel like playing? We'll get it.'”

With the recent rise of esports and mobile gaming, it is no surprise that players can make friendship bonds off-field and break the ice using digital advancements. As per Muncy, video gaming is a popular choice among his teammates.

Max Muncy and Shohei Ohtani - new gaming partners?

As the Dodgers gear up for the upcoming season, the players are very excited to be on the field, and they will face very tight schedules during their games and training sessions.

Max Muncy expressed his excitement for the upcoming months as he is pretty optimistic about the ample time that they will get during the eight-month-long season to gel with new team members.

The Los Angeles Dodgers

He said:

"Once we get there, I’ll have plenty of time to talk to those guys. You know, we'll have eight months, eight months to get to know each other."

Usually, pitchers and position players don’t spend much time together off-field, but Muncy seems eager to bridge that gap with Shohei Ohtani. Muncy emphasized that bonding with teammates on-field, as well as off-field, is necessary for a team's success in the game.

The gaming duels between Max Muncy and Shohei Ohtani could very well become a highlight of the Dodgers' behind-the-scenes. In the upcoming season, fans and enthusiasts can look forward to both on and off-field chemistry between the two Dodgers teammates via shared interests.

The pair will have one common goal though, as will everyone in the Dodgers organization (i.e. to win the World Series).

