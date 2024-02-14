"He's comfortable finishing last" - Red Sox fans lash out at Craig Breslow for being 'comfortable' with current roster

The Boston Red Sox are having a weird offseason, and many fans are unhappy with that. After finishing at the bottom of the AL East in the last two seasons, fans are expecting an improvement in 2024.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the franchise to add some key player to their roster and starting rotation. Craig Breslow, the team's chief baseball oficer, though, said that he's comfortable with the group in camp but will also look for other prospects.

Breslow's words were tweeted by Alex Speier, who has covered the Red Sox for more than 15 years. Red Sox fans reacted to his post, lashing out at Breslow. One fan wrote that they are comfortable being a last-place team, while another said they would look to but never make a move.

"Then he's comfortable finishing last. Maybe that is the plan to chase another high draft pick and to bottom out before rebuilding," one tweeted.

"They'll just look but making a move, never," said another.

"Breslow will do some window shopping, but he is not buying," wrote one fan.

Here are some more reactions on X:

The Red Sox continue to show interest for prospects

The franchise was expected to acquire players during the offseason. Despite their interest in key players, they haven't struck a deal but continue to show interest in prospects.

Jorge Soler was one of the players pursued by the Red Sox, but the Giants struck a deal with them.

The Red Sox have budgetary constraints, so signing top players is challenging, and it will be a challenge to make this year's MLB playoffs without reinforcements. The AL East has always been challenging, so it's not easy for the franchise to make noise with the current roster.

At the pitching end, there's room for improvement. With less than 10 days remaining for spring training, they will need to make a move soon if they plan on signing free agents.

