Aaron Judge isn't the only New York Yankee in the free agency spotlight. Anthony Rizzo has decided to stay in New York after agreeing on a $40 million, two-year contract, a week after turning down a $16 million player option.

ESPN @espn Breaking: Anthony Rizzo is re-signing with the New York Yankees on a multi-year deal, a source told @JesseRogersESPN Breaking: Anthony Rizzo is re-signing with the New York Yankees on a multi-year deal, a source told @JesseRogersESPN. https://t.co/a3sOYcI1Lm

Rizzo was one of two Yankees free agents post the 2022 season. Every Bronx Bombers fan wanted to see him back in the pinstripes – the other of course being Aaron Judge.

Judge supposedly even rang up Rizzo after re-signing to congratulate him but revealed nothing about his situation.

"Just congratulations - the basics: 'Well deserved. Happy for you. Say hi to Emily,'" Rizzo said.

"I hope Judge stays just for the sake of the game," Rizzo said Wednesday, "Because you see a lot of franchise icons not getting what they deserve for the team that they have done so much for."

“I hope it’s in a Yankee uniform, for him and for in general. We’re seeing people jump ship so much … The fitting thing would be for him to do a press conference receiving not only the money he deserves, but also the captain title.” Anthony Rizzo on Aaron Judge’s future:“I hope it’s in a Yankee uniform, for him and forin general. We’re seeing people jump ship so much … The fitting thing would be for him to do a press conference receiving not only the money he deserves, but also the captain title.” Anthony Rizzo on Aaron Judge’s future: “I hope it’s in a Yankee uniform, for him and for ⚾️ in general. We’re seeing people jump ship so much … The fitting thing would be for him to do a press conference receiving not only the money he deserves, but also the captain title.”

He believes Judge can negotiate whatever contract he’d like on the back of his historic 2022 season in which he scored a record 62 homers.

“He's in the driver's seat. This is a position that not too many guys get to be in with the historic season,” Rizzo said. “I think he's going to enjoy the process of hearing what teams have to say. He's earned this."

You can be absolutely positive that the Yankees are hell-bent on re-signing their big man despite the enormous contract heading their way. Owner Hal Steinbrenner also mentioned in the press earlier that they would do whatever they can to re-sign him.

Aaron Judge supports his wife Samantha Bracksieck during NYC Marathon

Aaron Judge spent his first day of free agency cheering on his wife at the New York Marathon.

Judge cheered his partner on through the 26.2-mile course and embraced her as she crossed the finish line.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge were at the New York City Marathon today supporting Judge’s wife! Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge were at the New York City Marathon today supporting Judge’s wife! https://t.co/14DNERlxIu

The baseball superstar is enjoying some well-deserved time off on the back of a spectacular season. Samantha is surely happy to have her husband back after a tiring and arduous season.

