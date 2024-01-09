"He's had every bit of success that you'd want to have" - MLB analyst dismisses Shota Imanaga's potential shortcomings amid strong Giants interest

As the race for Japanese newcomer Shota Imanaga heats up in the MLB free-agency market, the San Francisco Giants have emerged as the frontrunners. One MLB insider believes the 30-year-old right-handed pitcher has all the tools to be successful in the U.S., and it would be worthwhile for San Francisco to bet on him.

Imanaga was selected by the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in the 2015 NPB draft and debuted for them in 2016. He has since established himself as one of the league's top starting pitchers, making the All-Stars twice and finishing as the Central League strikeout champion last year. After seven years in the Japanese baseball league, he has now been posted in the MLB market.

Shota Imanaga has also been an integral part of the Japanese national team, starting the championship in the Word Baseball Classic win against Team USA in 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While he does not boast a fastball in his arsenal, the versatile starting pitcher has great control and the changeup as his strengths.

The San Francisco Giants have already missed out on Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto and are more desperate to make a signing this winter.

"He's had every bit of success that you'd want to have in Japanese baseball," MLB analyst Ron Darling said. "It's time for him to come here."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Could Shota Imanaga be the bargain of the season?

With the big names already picked out of the MLB free-agent market, many believe that Japanese starter Shota Imanaga is the pitcher who now represents the best value for money.

While the San Francisco Giants may be the favorites to sign him, the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels have all thrown their hats in the ring.

Since Imanaga is already 30 years old and not considered on the same level as his Japanese compatriots, he is expected to cost less than $100 million or around that amount. Hence, he could be a smart signing for the right team.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.