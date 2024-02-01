"He's in there every day" - Yankees manager Aaron Boone confident of starting Juan Soto regularly

The New York Yankees spent big this offseason by acquiring outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. Soto is considered one of baseball's best hitters and will team with Aaron Judge to form a terrific duo.

In a recent interview with Talkin’ Yanks, Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed his confidence in his new outfielder and how he would utilize Soto regularly in the field during the upcoming MLB season.

"The guy that could only be here a year, just run him," Boone said. "Hopefully, he's in there every day."

Boone is confident in Soto’s abilities and commitment to the game and is looking forward to maximizing his contributions. Soto will primarily be in the left field and is expected to bat third in the order.

Boone also acknowledged the value of rest days for a player. Various factors like a player's age, injuries and health conditions influence the decision for them to play or rest. But for players like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, it will be a priority to keep them in the lineup consistently.

“Certain guys that are going through certain things and at a certain age, I’m going to give them built-in rest day here and there," Boone said. "Younger guys and, like, even Aaron, when Aaron's 100%, like, I’m not resting him.”

Juan Soto’s strategic implication on the team

Juan Soto has been an MLB walks leader since his debut in 2018. In 2023, he hit 35 home runs, a .275 average, 109 RBIs and a .930 OPS for the Padres. He won his fourth consecutive Silver Slugger award and finished sixth in NL MVP voting.

Soto's regular presence in the starting lineup will have a positive impact on the team dynamics. Soto can adapt and play different positions when needed, and this kind of flexibility will provide the Yankees a strategic edge.

Only time will tell if the December trade for Juan Soto will be a success for the Yankees.

