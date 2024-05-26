"He’s going for 70" "Judge gave league a head start" - Fans excited as Yankees captain joins Kyle Tucker and Gunnar Henderson as MLB home run leader

After a slow start to the 2024 season, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has not only bounced back but is also on his way to achieving new milestones. The five-time All-Star hit his 17th homer of the season in the game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Judge’s homer has tied with the season-high home run mark alongside Baltimore Orioles’ shortstop Gunnar Henderson and Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Aaron Judge’s impressive stats despite a rough start to the 2024 campaign, with many saying he gave a head start to the competition.

“Aaron Judge basically gave the league a head start,” a fan said.

“Crazy thing about it is that judge was terrible in the month of april and look at those numbers now lol,” another fan said.

“Nobody is surprised. He was just giving them a head start,” someone wrote.

The Pinstripe faithful kept the reactions coming, showering Judge with praise and props.

“He’s going for 70,” a comment reads.

“When’s bros hot I think he is the best baseball player to ever play the game,” another comment reads.

“And he’s doing it without buzzers unlike the O’s and Astros,” a user wrote.

Aaron Judge’s 429-foot moonshot off Dylan Cease came in the first inning, giving the Yankees a 2-0 lead. In the sixth inning, Anthony Rizzo’s RBI single, followed by Gleyber Torres’ sacrifice fly, collectively brought in two runs.

The New York Yankees won 4-1 against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone praises Aaron Judge’s performance contributing to their victory

Against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 with 2 runs, 2 RBIs, and a .280 batting average, boasting an impressive OPS of 1.050. Discussing his hot hitting, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said:

“I mean it’s been unbelievable. It seemed like that ball went to the same place as last night, but this one, just I mean that ball is absolutely hammered and I thought cease was really good for them.”

“And you just from the side and you just feel like man, this is a guy we’re facing with great stuff tonight and felt like he was on and judgy just drops the hammer there in the first inning, to just give us a lead and then I thought the guys did a great job.”

The New York Yankees (37-17) are set to face the San Diego Padres (27-28) on Sunday’s series finale.

