“He’s going to break out” - Ex-MLB player points to deeper “underlying” issue as reason for Mookie Betts' slump, not shortstop shift

Mookie Betts hasn't had the best of seasons. Statistically the worst season of his career, the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop is batting at .243 with just 46 RBIs and 11 home runs in 98 games in 2025.The 32-year-old has had to go through a lot, both physically and mentally. Betts missed two of Dodgers' games due to the death of his stepfather. He has also been the primary shortstop, adding to his physical stress, which was down due to a stomach bug, later identified as norovirus. He shed 15 pounds of weight during his battle with the disease.On MLB Network, Mark DeRosa analyzed the main cause behind Mookie Betts' struggles. He said that the disease that delayed his season debut could be a lingering factor impeding him from playing his best, as Betts has managed playing at shortstop pretty well. DeRosa said:&quot;I want to dive in on Mookie. There's a lot going about him having a down year, which he is, statistically. But if the Dodgers are going anywhere, they need the 2024 postseason version. Not too long ago, he went deep twice in the NLDS, he went deep twice in the NLCS, and was jumping around and having a parade in LA.&quot;Something's amiss. Whether it's the move to short, I'm not buying it. He's played everywhere. I don't think the move to short is impacting his offense. I think there may be something underlying, not feeling 100%.&quot;DeRosa is also hopeful that Betts will regain his best form.&quot;I have to believe he's going to break out. There's no way he's hitting .240 and not getting hot at some point during this season,&quot; he added.Betts' move to the leadoff spot has shown signs of improvement. He went 2-for-4 on consecutive nights against the Reds in the ongoing series, scoring thrice in the series opener and once in Game 2.Dodgers GM name-drops Mookie Betts in struggling players listIn an interview with Bill Plunkett for The Orange County Register, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes pinpointed Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts as two lineup heroes who have to deliver for the team.&quot;I think you get Muncy back, and we're talking about future Hall of Famers in Freddie and Mookie that haven't been performing up to what our expectations are,&quot; Gomes told Plunkett. &quot;I feel strongly those guys will get it back on track and then as some of the other guys get back into a groove, coming off of injury, it's the same thing — I think the talent level is really high.&quot;Despite its struggles, Mookie Betts and Co. continue to lead the National League West with a 63-45 record, the second-best in the NL.