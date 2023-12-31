"He’s going to challenge me on my Japanese" - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on tackling language barrier with Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is excited to have Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the team. Given that Roberts can speak some Japanese, overcoming the language barrier when speaking with his new signing should be a manageable task.

Roberts was born to a Japanese mother in Naha, Okinawa, where he spent most of his formative years. However, Roberts doesn't have native fluency in the language, so should any language barriers arise between him and Yamamoto, he has thought of a way to overcome it.

At Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s introductory press conference that took place at the Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, the veteran manager was asked if he could speak any Japanese, to which he replied:

“I do, I do. And I had a proposition earlier as far as he’s going to challenge me on my Japanese, I’m going to challenge him on his English, and we’re going to try to find a way to meet somewhere in the middle.”

A strong communication bond is essential between any coach and player. Yamamoto has reportedly been learning English, and his sister is an English teacher. Given that Dave Roberts speaks some Japanese, finding middle ground while communicating should be manageable.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s NPB track record helped skyrocket his market value

The Los Angeles Dodgers offered the richest contract ever offered to a starting pitcher in the history of Major League Baseball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

His Nippon Professional Baseball career had a huge role to play behind the lucrative $325 million contract the Japanese superstar was offered.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s illustrious NPB career came to an end, with the coveted ace bagging his third straight Eiji Sawamura Award. That'ss equivalent to the MLB’s Cy Young Award. He has also secured three Most Valuable Player Awards.

Yamamoto is the 12th Japanese player to join the Dodgers. He will wear the No. 18 jersey, which he has previously worn with the Orix Buffaloes and the Japan national team.

The signings of Yamamoto and two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani make the Dodgers early favorites for the 2024 World Series. Anything less would be viewed as a disappointment.

