"He’s gonna go crazy this year" - Braves fans ecstatic as Chris Sale racks up four strikeouts in Spring Training debut

The Braves made a number of moves this offseason, the most notable being the acquisition of Chris Sale. The seven-time All-Star was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Atlanta Braves this offseason in exchange for infield prospect Vaughn Grissom.

Although health issues plagued Chris Sale throughout his tenure with the Boston Red Sox, when the veteran is healthy and on the field, he can still turn back the clock. Due to his MLB track record, the Atlanta Braves opted to gamble on the oft-injured superstar to address some of the questions around their pitching rotation.

While there will undoubtedly be some underlying concern regarding Sale's health throughout the season, it appears that the veteran is on track to open the 2024 campaign on the right foot.

In his Spring Training debut for the Atlanta Braves, Sale was impressive. Though he only pitched 2.0 innings, Sale did not surrender a hit while also racking up four strikeouts in the process.

The performance left many Atlanta Braves fans optimistic about their new starting pitcher, believing that if he can remain healthy, he can be the missing piece for the club. Some fans have taken to social media to simply congratulate the former Boston Red Sox pitcher, welcoming him to his new club.

Meanwhile, a number of more excited fans used their platforms to build the hype around Sale. Some of the more aggressive fans said Sale is about to have a crazy successful season, with others stated that he could be in store for the eighth All-Star season of his career.

It's worth mentioning that it was only two innings in Spring Training. However, the excitement about the former Chicago White Sox ace is palpable. Here's hoping Chris Sale can remain healthy, as he has been one of the best pitchers of his generation.

Chris Sale acknowledged that his tenure with the Boston Red Sox was a disappointment

To be fair, Sale did win a World Series title with the Boston Red Sox in 2018. However, he felt that the remainder of his time was a disappointment.

For Sale, the major factor was health, which limited his role with the team. From 2021 to 2023, Sale only pitched a total of 151.0 innings, something he said that he would not be able to look back upon fondly.

While the stories around Sale's health will be a major talking point during his first season with the Atlanta Braves, his new club may have landed a bargain on the trade market if his first innings are any indication.

