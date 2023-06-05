Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels is a specimen to behold. At 6-foot-4, the Japanese sensation moves in an effortlessly athletic way that mesmerizes opponents and energizes fans.

The first player to hit 10 or more home runs, steal 20 or more bases, while simultaneously striking out 100 or more batters and appearing in at least 10 games on the mound. Needless to say, Ohtani's two-way credentials are jaw-dropping.

Codify @CodifyBaseball Shohei Ohtani has twice this season had a single and a double and a triple in the same game. It might not sound very impressive but no MLB player has done that 3 times in a season since 2018.

Although Shohei Ohtani pitches once every four or five days like most MLB starters, he is in his team's batting lineup nearly every day. The sheer athleticism of being able to do this confounds many, including another starting ace.

In a recent appearance on Chris Rose's podcast, Chris Bassitt of the Toronto Blue Jays marveled aloud at Shohei Ohtani's longevity. Bassitt explained how unique it is to have a pitcher who can so effortlessly hit and pitch without needing a day off.

"Chris Bassitt is “in utter awe” at Shohei Ohtani" - Chris Rose Sports

In reference to Ohtani's bodily condition, Bassitt joked that Shohei must have "one hell of a massage guy." Bassitt, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017, knows the importance of staying loose at all times better than most.

A pitcher on the Oakland Athletics from 2015 until 2021, Bassitt spent years playing in the same division as the Japanese stud, and got to witness his sublime talent firsthand on several occasions.

This season on the Toronto Blue Jays, Bassitt has emerged as one of the best pitchers for the team. His 6-4 record over 12 starts includes a complete that came against the Atlanta Braves. Additionally, the 34-year-old has posted a 3.41 ERA across 74 innings on the bump this season.

Shohei Ohtani is on another level from most MLB arms

As dominant as pitchers like Chris Bassitt are, Ohtani is a cut above. The 28-year-old puts forth performances that give off a slight hue of superhumanity.

With his contract with the Angels expiring at the end of the 2023 season, it's anyone's guess where the stud might go.

We may not know the color that he will be wearing, but we can be sure whoever he will represent will need to spend an eye-watering amount of money.

