“He’s a great hitter, one of the best in the game” - New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes reacts to a hilarious altercation with reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani

Both Shohei Ohtani and Nestor Cortes are having the time of their lives this year: Ohtani as a two-way player, of course, and Cortes as the unofficial ace of the New York Yankees.

Both players have propelled their teams to playoff-contending heights this season. Ohtani already has 11 homers and 32 RBIs, while Cortes is leading Yankees starters with an absurd 1.70 ERA and 61 strikeouts.

In an interview with MLB's YouTube channel, Cortes looked back at the incident in which he ate an apple in Toronto that generated a lot of buzz, and his interactions with Shohei Ohtani and Brandon Nimmo during games last year.

Playing for a team that hails from the Big Apple, Nasty Nestor's apple-eating habits spawned memes on social media.

The incident was so popular that a fan created a parody Twitter account dedicated to Cortes's apple-eating habits.

Cortes also mentioned and highlighted the times when he faced the reigning American League MVP and his odd-ball approach to throwing the Japanese sensation off his game.

The time "Shotime" Shohei Ohtani met "Nasty" Nestor Cortes

June 29, 2021, the Bronx, New York City, with the New York Yankees up against the Los Angeles Angels 11-5 in the top of the seventh inning, came the hilarious altercation between the then 26-year-olds.

Shohei Ohtani met Nestor Cortes, and to say he was bamboozled by the lefty's pitching delivery is an understatement.

Ohtani already had two homers during that point in the game. Cortes knew that if he wasn't inventive, he'd be a victim of the then-soon-to-be MVP.

First, Ohtani fouled off a pitch. Then, he swung big, which made the count 1-2. Cortes then tried an ultra-slow delivery which made the home plate umpire call for time and issue a warning. This got Ohtani laughing. Cortes then fired a fast delivery that went to the dirt to put the count at 2-2. Ohtani then hit a fly ball for the out. When he returned to the dugout, Ohtani expressed his amusement at Cortes' funky tactics.

Nestor Cortes was just building up his resume during that time. Little did people know he'd become the main man in the Yankees' pitching crew for the foreseable future. Shohei Ohtani, on the other hand, hasn't changed one bit and is still carrying the load for the Los Angeles Angels.

