"He's hitting with some malice" - New York Mets manager impressed with first baseman getting hot ahead of deadline

The New York Mets have cooled off a bit in the past month since starting June with an impressive 34-17. The Mets offense has provided timely and key hitting for much of the season, but the month of June saw a dip in production.

Last month, the New York Mets averaged just four runs per game in the 25 games played, resulting in a sub .500 month (13-12). This compares to 5.6 runs per game in the first two months of the season.

One player who has stepped up a bit as of late has been first baseman Dominic Smith. Smith has been brought up from and sent down to Triple-A multiple times due to ongoing roster moves this season. Smith seems to be making the most of his recent major league stint, hitting .444 in the month of July. The video below shows Smith's two-run double to extend the Mets' lead over the Reds.

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter spoke to the media about Smith's recent play and the impact he has had on the team.

"He's hitting with some malice"- Mets manager Buck Showalter, via SNY

Smith has seen limited playing time this season. However, his stellar play of late may earn him more action in the second half. Smith certainly has always had the potential, and once given an opportunity, he may shine in the big moments. Smith might be the missing left-handed power bat the team needs.

New York Mets face Cincinnati Reds in Game 2 tonight

Francisco Lindor swings at a pitch during last night's New York Mets v Cincinnati Reds game.

The Mets face the Cincinnati Reds tonight in the second game of a three-game series. Last night, the Mets won the first game of the series by a score of 7-4, improving to 50-30 on the season.

The Mets have been dealing with several injuries from key players in 2022. The teams' top aces, Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, have been out for a significant amount of time. After being in the IL since May 21, Scherzer is expected to return to the mound tonight.

This is huge news for the Mets as they are in a heated battle with the Atlanta Braves in the National League East race. Scherzer goes up against Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM EDT.

