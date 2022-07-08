"He's just out there playing baseball like he's on a sandlot" - Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson heaps praise on Darick Hall after win over Nationals

Darick Hall is a name most baseball fans may not have heard of, but it might be one you want to start remembering. The Philadelphia Phillies' designated hitter hit his fourth home run in eight games on Thursday to lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals.

Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson was full of praise for Hall in his postgame interview.

"He's just out there playing baseball like he's on a sandlot," said Thomson

The former Lehigh Valley slugger has grabbed his major league opportunity with both hands and doesn't seem to want to let go. He was called up to replace superstar Bryce Harper, an almost impossible task, and has looked comfortable in his new role as the Phillies' DH.

"Long Ball Hall" - Philadelphia Phillies

Hall is fast emerging as a hero in a Philadelphia Phillies lineup that is in desperate need of one. This was only his eighth game in the majors, and he already has four home runs, seven RBIs and a 1.032 OPS. He has a .290 batting average in 31 plate appearances.

Darick Hall has stepped up for the Philadelphia Phillies this season

Darick Hall of the Philadelphia Phillies runs in during a spring training game

Bryce Harper's persistent injury issues have created a void and inconsistency in the offense. On top of that, J.T. Realmuto and Nick Castellanos are both having off-seasons. Hall has stepped up to fill the gap in a lineup that was severely lacking power.

"He's really swinging the bat well. Darick's been kind of a spark for us. He's a pretty calm guy and has a lot of poise," added Thomson

The Phillies are 5-2 in their last seven games and are slowly creeping up towards the top of the National League East. More importantly, they are finally starting to score runs.

Philadelphia put up 14 runs against the Atlanta Braves on June 30 and 11 more against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. They are averaging 6.7 runs a game over their last seven games.

Todd Zolecki @ToddZolecki Darick Hall is the second #Phillies player in the modern era (since 1900) whose first three career hits were homers. Ed Sanicki did it in 1949. Darick Hall is the second #Phillies player in the modern era (since 1900) whose first three career hits were homers. Ed Sanicki did it in 1949.

"Darick Hall is the second #Phillies player in the modern era (since 1900) whose first three career hits were homers. Ed Sanicki did it in 1949." - Todd Zolecki

The Phillies were predicted to be one of the favorites in the NL at the start of the season. They boast the fourth-highest payroll in the league and have All-Stars all over the roster.

Their lineup was built to compete with the LA Dodgers and New York Mets but has underperformed so far this season. They are currently third in the NL East, eight games behind the Mets.

Brooklyn @Brookie425 Still thinking about Darick Hall hitting a home run today and the dugout chanting “Long Ball Hall” after it. 🥹 Still thinking about Darick Hall hitting a home run today and the dugout chanting “Long Ball Hall” after it. 🥹

"Still thinking about Darick Hall hitting a home run today and the dugout chanting “Long Ball Hall” after it." - Brooklyn

Darick Hall is fast becoming a favorite with players, fans and analysts. After hitting his latest home run, players in the dugout were heard chanting - "Long Ball Hall." Hopefully for Hall and the Phillies, his remarkable season continues and that nickname sticks.

Philadelphia Phillies fans have a reputation for being demanding and overzealous at times. It can be a curse when you are in a slump.

For Darick Hall, though, he is fast learning that those same fans will support and adore you unconditionally if you are on a hot streak.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far