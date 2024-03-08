"He’s like a sex god” - Kike Hernandez picks Dodgers hotshot as Shohei Ohtani's new 'ikeman'

Back in his time with the Los Angeles Angels, Shohei Ohtani referred to his then-teammate Tyler Wade as the "ikeman," which means the "hot guy," in the locker room. Now that Ohtani has changed teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers locker room has run wild with queries on who is Ohtani's "ikeman."

The newly acquired Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto picked reliever Brusadar Graterol, saying (through interpreter Yoshihiro Sonoda) 'he's funny.'

Center fielder James Outman picked Teoscar Hernandez.

“He gets along with Shohei so well,” Outman said. “They’re always goofing around. He’s teaching him Spanish, Shohei’s teaching him Japanese.”

Infielder Max Muncy said that it wasn't a bad-looking locker room but removed himself from consideration. Even utilityman Kike Hernandez agrees, saying, 'Definitely not Muncy.'

According to Hernandez, pitcher Tyler Glasnow is the guy everyone is looking for.

“He’s like a s*x god,” said Hernández. “Big, tall dude, long hair.”

However, Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts found Hernandez the ideal candidate.

“Kiké’s gonna find his way next to Shohei quite often,” Roberts said.

Dodgers' top sluggers also joined the discussion regarding who is Shohei Ohtani's 'ikeman.

Infielder Gavin Lux said that he would have recommended himself but he has short hair, saying, 'It’s way too short.” Glasnow picked leadoff hitter Mookie Betts as the answer to the locker room query.

Many players also find seven-time All-Star Freddie Freeman to be the right pick. However, Freeman doesn't want to be 'famous.'

Pitcher Evan Philips went on to say that everyone will get extra fame in Japan if they are closely associated.

“Everybody pretty much gets some extra fame from being associated with Shohei and Yamamoto,” said Phillips. “That’s gonna do so much good for the Dodgers’ brand. Basically, if a player wants to take advantage of it and grow their brand in an international way, this is the time to do it.”

For Mookie, though, the World Series is his goal to become famous.

“Hopefully after we win a World Series,” he says, “We’re all gonna be famous in Japan.”

This locker room discussion with Shohei Ohtani at the center highlights the growing bond amongst the players ahead of the 2024 regular season.

