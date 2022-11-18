Houston Astros star rookie and World Series MVP Jeremy Pena is enjoying insane fandom post the 2022 MLB season. Now, in an interesting turn of events, former MLB player and sports commentator Harold Reynolds called the 25-year-old Astros shortstop the next-gen Derek Jeter.

As per Paper City Magazine, a lifestyle news publication, Harold Reynolds said:

"He’s the next Derek Jeter in the game folks. Good looking. Young. Talented. Those are the kind of guys you put on a billboard."

The parallels which Harold drew between Jeremy and Jeter make a lot of sense. Throughout his illustrious MLB career, Yankees standout and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter has amassed a massive fan base.

When Derek made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 1997, he had all the looks, talent, and poise to emerge as a legend. Similarly, rookie Pena has got good looks, immense talent, and the youth to shine in the MLB in the long run.

World Series MVP Jeremy Pena is getting marriage proposals from female fans

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Two

World Series MVP Jeremy Pena was showered with marriage proposals at Houston Astros World Series Victory Parade which was held on November 7.

Fiona, a female fan of Pena, was seen standing with a banner that read "Pena, would you marry me?" Another sign read, "Je-re-my Mary Me," along with the woman's Instagram handle mentioned on the banner.

However, for the ladies who want to marry the World Series MVP, Pena is already in a relationship with his college sweetheart, Vasiliqi Turlla. The couple has been together since the rookie shortstop's minor league days.

"Glad I got to play in front of my 1 fan this week." - Jeremy Pena

Recently, Jeremy worked a drive-through shift at Houston-based Raising Cane's and served the customers during lunch hours. It was reported that his hardcore fans camped out hours before his arrival at the eatery.

Well, this is just the beginning for Jeremy Pena, who had a stellar MLB season and led his beloved team to the second World Series title in franchise history.

