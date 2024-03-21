Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is ready for a big MLB season, especially with the team looking to build on their 101 wins in 2023. While improving on that will always be a challenge, the ultimate goal for Baltimore is playoff success. With that far down the line as opening day approaches, the focus for the Orioles is to take the AL East again.

That, however, may be a tougher fight in 2024, as the New York Yankees strengthened in the offseason. After trading for Juan Soto via the San Diego Padres, the Yankees are a real threat to Baltimore.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Adley Rutschman was asked about whether he paid much attention to offseason moves around the league. Rutschman pinpointed Soto as a game-changer, and while complimenting him, recognized that the Orioles will have to show up and compete against NY in 2024:

"We saw Soto last year (with the San Diego Padres), and we saw him the year before. He’s a great hitter with a great eye. He’s one of the best. But we have to show up, play and compete against everyone."

Adley Rutschman discusses Orioles' World Series goal for 2024

After such a good season, there can only really be one goal for the Orioles in 2024 and Adley Rutschman acknowledged that to Sportskeeda:

"Our goal for every season is to win a World Series, and if you’re not winning the last game of the year, well, that’s the standard, that’s the goal."

Reflecting on 2023, he continued:

"I think we can look back and be proud of the way we went about stuff. But as far as our goals and our aspirations are concerned, we’re trying to win a World Series. We know we have a talented group, and you want to end winning."

Motivation is key in a long MLB season, and Rutschman recognizes its importance and prevalence throughout Baltimore's roster:

"I think our guys are extremely motivated. That’s the reason we’re working as hard as we do, because that’s the goal we have in mind. You don’t get there by just hoping on it."

While a World Series is a realistic goal for the Orioles, the same can be said of the LA Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees. It will be interesting to see if the Orioles can come out on top in the AL East and use that as a springboard into the playoffs.

