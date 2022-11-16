Anthony Rizzo opted out of his contract after the World Series ended. He signed a two-year deal with the club for $32 million with the New York Yankees in early 2022. The team reached out with a qualifying offer of one year, $19.65 million, which would be a raise from what he would have made in 2023.

While Anthony Rizzo was trying to decide on whether he would accept the qualifying offer, the Houston Astros dropped their name in the hat. They're highly interested in the slugging first baseman.

The Astros have a hole at first base that they need to fill, and they think Rizzo would fit in well with the organization. Houston was splitting time at first base between Trey Mancini and Yuli Gurriel. Both of them are now on the open market.

New York Yankees fans aren't too pleased to hear this news. This is the last team they would want to see Anthony Rizzo go to. Especially given how the Astros outperformed the Yankees in the postseason, this is like salt in an open wound.

"He's a sellout if he signs there," one fan explained.

"I like Rizzo. I would be devastated if he goes to Hoston," said another.

Fans aren't ready to see Anthony Rizzo go. They're starting to think the worst. They believe that the team is going to lose both Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo. It would be hard for the team to compete in the AL East if they lose these two sluggers.

Anthony Rizzo will be a top target at first base

Rizzo had a great year for the Yankees in 2022. He hit 32 home runs, which tied his career-best. The three-time All-Star doesn't seem to be aging.

Expect the Tampa Bay Rays to give Rizzo a call. They had a hole open at first base after they traded Ji-Man Choi to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Since he's from Florida, the Rays may have an advantage others do not.

The San Diego Padres could be another team that tries to land the slugger. They're no strangers to trying to acquire big-name talent. They have a void at first with both Josh Bell and Brandon Drury as free agents. They've deployed Wil Myers there, but they'll look to upgrade.

Given how good of a season Rizzo had, it will be interesting to see where he winds up in 2023.

