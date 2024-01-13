“He’s been such a source for me” - Alex Rodriguez opens up on loss of therapist who helped him overcome some of his darkest days

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez peeled open a layer of himself as he spoke about the recent death of his long-time time therapist on Tuesday's edition of LeBatardShow.

The legendary MLB star revealed that he had undergone therapy with Dr. David for 12 years, helping him navigate through the highs and lows of his life. He went on to say that the therapist lost his life a couple of years ago due to medical reasons, which has had a profound impact on him.

However, despite his on-field dominance, Rodriguez was also found guilty using PEDs by the MLB and received the most severe punishment ever seen, as he was suspended for the entire 2014 season.

Meanwhile, his therapist, Dr. David, lost his life due to heart problems, leaving Rodriguez devastated.

“I lost my therapist a couple of years ago, and he died out of nowhere. He had a heart attack, and, um, that was an enormous blow to me because he’s been such a source for me“.

Alex Rodriguez was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 1993 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them the next year. He soon established himself as one of best players in the league, and after seven seasons, he was traded to the Texas Rangers in 2001.

He was traded to the New York Yankees in 2004 and ended his career with them in 2016. He made the All-Stars 14 times, won the AL MVP thrice and the World Series title once, registering one of the best careers ever seen.

Alex Rodriguez spotted in MSG for Minnesota Timberwolves game

As the Minnesota Timerwolves take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, part-owner Alex Rodriguez was spotted in attendance before tip-off.

Just a day after opening up about the death of his long-time therapist, the former New York Yankees star was attendance for his basketball team's game in Massachusetts.

The legendary MLB figure has been a popular sports figure in the country and continues to create headlines wherever he goes.

