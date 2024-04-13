“He’s a stone-cold killer" - Mike Shildt in awe of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s mentality after clutch homerun against Dodgers

The San Diego Padres engaged in a hard-fought battle against rivals Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night with star slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. at the center of an inspiring victory in the first game of the series at Dodger Stadium.

When Manny Machado dispatched a two-run homer in the top of the first inning against Yoshinobu Yamamoto, it felt like the Padres would race to an early lead. The Dodgers offense found an extra gear in the following innings, erasing the visitor's advantage in a canter and establishing a comfortable 7-3 lead by the end of the third inning.

But the Padres, just like they did against the Cubs on Monday, found a way back into the game, thanks to Fernando Tatis Jr's two-run homer in the top of the seventh to tie the game. Padres manager Mike Shildt couldn't hide his admiration of the two-time Silver Slugger winner's clutch home run after their narrow win.

“He’s a killer,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “He’s a stone-cold killer.”

Shildt also praised the fighting mentality of the team as his bullpen held firm against a dangerous Dodgers hitting lineup that features the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

“Winners find solutions,” Shildt said. “It's a mindset. Guys competing in any and every situation. And they're playing the game the right way, regardless of whether they're up, down. They're playing it to compete and win. It's a great mindset that I'm proud of the guys to have."

Fernando Tatis Jr. has fond memories at Dodger Stadium

Fernando Tatis Jr. is no stranger to hitting dingers at the Dodger Stadium as it was the All-Star slugger's 11th home run in 29 games at the venue. While his latest home run gave Padres fans immense joy, the 25-year-old slugger still holds fond memories of his historic moon shot at this venue in 2021.

Fernando Tatis Jr. muscled a 467-foot homer against the Dodgers in 2021, earning him a special plaque at the ballpark. The Padres star had a witty remark for the Dodgers fans ahead of the series opener.

"They still can see my name and I know they probably have a lot of cuss words but they still got to see my name and I love it."

