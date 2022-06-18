"He's struggling with it quite a bit" - St. Louis Cardinals Catcher Yadier Molina heads to IL with knee inflammation, decides to take time off from baseball

The St. Louis Cardinals announced earlier today that catcher Yadier Molina is going on the 10-day IL with knee inflammation. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol spoke to the media ahead of tonight's game with the news.

Bally Sports Midwest @BallySportsMW Marmol on Yadi heading to the IL due to knee inflammation: "He's struggling with it quite a bit. ... The reality is, it's gotten to the point where the performance was suffering and he feels like taking some time off." #STLCards Marmol on Yadi heading to the IL due to knee inflammation: "He's struggling with it quite a bit. ... The reality is, it's gotten to the point where the performance was suffering and he feels like taking some time off." #STLCards https://t.co/bhKuTnRfEx

Molina was scheduled to make another start with teammate Adam Wainwright tonight against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, but this will not happen now due to the injury. Molina and Wainwright have been battery mates 316 times, which ranks the most ever for two players on the same team.

Molina's injury news is a tough blow to the Cardinals pitching staff, but the most important part is to make sure he is healthy for the playoff stretch.

St. Louis Cardinals to play pivotal seven-game road trip

The St. Louis Cardinals open up a crucial seven-game road trip tonight in Boston where they will play a three-game weekend series against the Red Sox. The Red Sox have been on a roll as of late, winning 11 of their last 14 games, and come into play with a record of 34-30, just .5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League wild card spot.

The starting pitchers for the series opener are former Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha for the Red Sox against veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright of the Cards. Wacha is 4-1 with a 2.33 ERA. Wainwright, on the other hand, comes in with a 5-4 record with a 2.84 ERA. Wainwright has 189 wins in his career and can earn number 190 tonight at historic Fenway Park.

Following a three-game series against the Red Sox, the Cardinals travel to Milwaukee to play a four-game series against the struggling Brewers. The Cardinals currently have a two-game lead on the Brewers entering tonight and have a chance to either gain or lose ground in the division.

These next seven games will be a challenge for the Cards and will be the ultimate test for whether or not the team is a legit contender in the National League.

