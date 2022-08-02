"He’s stuck there doing everything he can for them to lose regularly" "i f***g hate arte moreno" - MLB Fans furious with Angels' front office set on rejecting all offers for Shohei Ohtani including Yankees'

The baseball world has been shaken by the news that Shohei Ohtani could possibly be traded by this deadline. Reports have been released over the last few days that the Los Angeles Angels were listening to offers for their MVP two-way sensation. The 28-year-old Japanese star is without a doubt the most intriguing trade piece this summer.

Teams around the league must have been drooling at the idea of adding an ace pitcher and leading hitter to their lineup all in one swoop. Unfortunately for those teams, it appears Ohtani will remain an Angel. Baseball columnist Jon Heyman broke the news in his latest tweet.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

nypost.com/2022/08/01/yan… Breaking: Angels have decided to keep Shohei Ohtani. Yankees among teams to make an offer, but Ohtani will stay Breaking: Angels have decided to keep Shohei Ohtani. Yankees among teams to make an offer, but Ohtani will stay nypost.com/2022/08/01/yan…

A week ago, the idea of Ohtani leaving Los Angeles was hard to imagine. Arte Moreno, though, seems to have softened on his stance. Rumors have circulated that the Angels were listening to offers.

Cliff @CliffycLGM @JonHeyman Baseball needs him playing where he gets seen. He’s stuck there doing everything he can for them to lose regularly. Free Ohtani! @JonHeyman Baseball needs him playing where he gets seen. He’s stuck there doing everything he can for them to lose regularly. Free Ohtani!

Arte Moreno became the first Mexican-American to own a sports franchise in the United States. The 75-year-old businessman has a range of companies. In 2003, he purchased the Los Angeles Angels from the Walt Disney company for $180 million. The team has had varied success under his leadership but has struggled of late.

This may have been an opportunity for the organization to test out the market. There is no set figure for a player of Ohtani's caliber and skillset.

Phillip Navarro @SantaCruzDad @JonHeyman Tell me you’re not familiar with Arte Moreno w/o telling me you’re not familiar with Arte Moreno. He’s paying him pennies on the dollar through 2023! Arte is getting that back in spades!! He’s not parting with his winning lottery ticket just because it makes baseball sense. 🙄 @JonHeyman Tell me you’re not familiar with Arte Moreno w/o telling me you’re not familiar with Arte Moreno. He’s paying him pennies on the dollar through 2023! Arte is getting that back in spades!! He’s not parting with his winning lottery ticket just because it makes baseball sense. 🙄

At the $5.5 million salary the Angels are paying Ohtani, he is the best bargain in baseball at the moment.

Shohei Ohtani will become an unresrtricted free agent after the 2023 season

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim owner Arte Moreno introduces Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Angels.

Many fans believe that Ohtani should move on from the Angels. Despite Ohtani's outstanding numbers on the mound and at the plate, the Angels are underperforming. The team has not had a winning record since 2015 and has not made a playoff appearance since 2014.

Continuous losing seasons have fans questioning Ohtani's unconditional loyalty to the Angels.

The Angels also have three-time MVP Mike Trout and All-Star Anthony Rendon on the payroll. The team, though, is severely lacking in other areas of the field and the organization could have used this opportunity to bring in some top prospects.

For some fans, this is the final straw. The Angels are wasting one of the greatest generational talents in baseball.

The decision not to move Shohei Ohtani does not make sense to many. The Angels will most likely not be able to match what is offered by other teams.

Trout and Rendon are both on long-term contracts. Those two players will eat up approximately $75 million of the Angels payroll over the coming years.

Arte Moreno has shown that he is not willing to exceed the luxury tax, therefore limiting his future options by holding on to Ohtani.

Ryan DePaul @RyanDePaul @JonHeyman L for the Angels. Arte has shown he won't exceed the Luxury Tax. So if you can't build a team and depth when he makes $5m, how will you do it when he makes $45m? This man is gonna walk and you get NOTHING in return. Arte has destroyed this franchise. @JonHeyman L for the Angels. Arte has shown he won't exceed the Luxury Tax. So if you can't build a team and depth when he makes $5m, how will you do it when he makes $45m? This man is gonna walk and you get NOTHING in return. Arte has destroyed this franchise.

The New York Yankees were listed as one of the teams interested in a deal. According to Heyman, the Yankees submitted an offer, but the terms of the deal are unknown. For a player of Ohtani's talent, a competitive organization like the New York Yankees, New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers is where he should be.

Edward Weisz @EdwardWeisz1 @JonHeyman “Great” move, Arte Moreno strikes again…and Ohtani leaves for free at the end of the 2023 season to Yankees/Dodgers/Padres/Mets.. @JonHeyman “Great” move, Arte Moreno strikes again…and Ohtani leaves for free at the end of the 2023 season to Yankees/Dodgers/Padres/Mets..

It will be interesting to see the stance Shohei Ohtani decides to take over the off-season. The reigning American League MVP, two-time All-Star, and AL Rookie of the Year has not had a sniff of the playoffs. Loyalty is a virtuous asset, but baseball fans around the globe can agree that it is now time for Ohtani to move on from the failed Angels experiment.

