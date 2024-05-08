"He's a stud. It's fun to watch” - Bryce Harper praises Kody Clemens’ impressive hitting prowess as Phillies offense humble Blue Jays

Bryce Harper and Kody Clemens powered the Philadelphia Phillies to their 11th straight win at home Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night. The Phillies blew out the Toronto Blue Jays 10-1 to win 18 of their last 21 games.

Harper gave the club their first run of the day after singling first and then reaching home on a Nick Castellanos RBI double. Clemens blasted a two-run shot in the second.

Harper blasted a grand slam in the fifth, his second of the season, to double the Phillies' lead in the game. Meanwhile, Sanchez threw seven innings, allowing one run, six hits, and two walks while striking out five.

Apart from the home run by Clemens, Kody tripled and drove in four runners.

"He's a stud," Harper said of Clemens. "Anytime he gets up here, he's just another ballplayer coming up and playing the game. It's fun to watch. He has professional at-bats. For him to be able to come up, go down, come up again and do what he does, same mindset.

"He had a great spring, probably could have made any team out of camp. Just got the short end of the stick, then comes up and does what he did in Cincinnati, then tonight. Just impressive. He came from a professional family so I think that helps too."

Phillies extend best record in baseball despite key absentees

With the win over the Blue Jays, the Phillies have improved to 26-11, the best record in all of baseball this season. However, these efforts come despite many of their key players being off the playing list.

Clemens, who drove in four today, was promoted after Trea Turner went on the injured list with a hamstring strain. Alec Bohm was also observing a night off after his impressive 18-game hit streak was snapped on Monday.

Despite key absentees for the Phillies, they have found extra depth in the roster. Clemens also grabbed the attention of Phillies manager Rob Thomson.

"Sanchy was phenomenal and efficient," Thomson said. "Really, going into the game, we were kind of thinking five and then go to Bull, but he was just so efficient, so good that we kept extending him."

The two will play their last game of the series on Wednesday with the Phillies eyeing a series sweep to extend their impressive winning streak at home.

