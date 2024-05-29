“He’s throwing out about 60 feet at 80 miles an hour” - MLB journalist shares exciting update as Shohei Ohtani progresses with throwing program

Shohei Ohtani might truly be the greatest two-way ace in the history of the big leagues. However, his big-money move to the LA Dodgers could only fulfill one of his strengths this season, as he is not expected to start showing his class on the mound until 2025.

Ohtani is earning every penny of the $700 million ten-year deal with LAD with his hitting this season, but the fans and organization are expecting their Japanese ace to start showcasing his pitching prowess in big league games soon.

As Shotime slowly but steadily builds up the tempo in his throwing program, MLB analyst Jon Morosi sheds light on Shohei Ohtani's progress with pitching.

"So, Shohei Ohtani is still working his way back on the mound," Morosi said. "And the latest update from our own MLB.com, a very encouraging one for Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Its talked about how right now he is throwing out about 60 feet at 80 mph and he is, typically every time he throws getting more than 60 throws in."

Jon Morosi further cleared the air around Ohtani, despite his progress not hinting towards a start this season for the Dodgers, as he said:

"So, Lauren this is a very encouraging update on Ohtani. Now, to be very clear, there is no indication that there is any part of this that would suggest the possibility of him pitching in 2024. There is not. This is all about 2025, to be very clear about it but in that context things could not be going better for Ohtani to be back on the mound and be a regular starting pitcher for the Dodgers in 2025."

Finally, Morosi reflected on the athlete's offensive productions this season and how he has delivered on the buzz surrounding his mammoth contract since the recently concluded offseason:

"That's great news, of course, on the field. Of course the Dodgers postponed yesterday, but the offensive production this season has been extraordinary. At the moment, Shohei Ohtani leads the National League in both batting average and OPS, he has delivered on the hype."

Take a look at MLB analyst Jon Morosi discussing Shohei Ohtani here:

Shohei Ohtani underwent a surgical procedure on his pitching arm last year

The main reason why Shohei Ohtani was sidelined from pitching in 2024 was because he sustained an injury in 2023 on his pitching arm, which saw him miss the entire second half of the season with the LA Angels.

After undergoing surgery for a UCL tear in December 2023, he began rehab, which has been progressing well for the two-way ace.

He was cleared to start hitting this season with the LA Dodgers, but he still has some time left before he can take to the mound and showcase his pitching prowess in the MLB.

