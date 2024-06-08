"He's trying his best" "He's confused" - MLB diehards troll fan wearing Athletics jersey with Expos hat during London Series

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets kicked off MLB's London Series on Saturday. It was the first game of a two-game series between the clubs played at London Stadium.

The series is a chance to expand the game and give fans across the waters a chance to dust off their jerseys and catch some big-league action. For one fan in particular, he had a tough choice deciding which team to represent.

Unable to make a decision on one team, the fan chose to represent the Oakland Athletics and Montreal Expos. With one team defunct and the other moving to Vegas, that is an odd combination that fans could not help but notice.

It did not take long for the comments to start piling in from baseball diehards. They cannot believe somebody would be seen in public representing the two teams the fan chose.

"He's trying his best" - one fan posted.

"He's confused" - posted another fan.

"He's a fan of defunct franchises. Get it right" - posted another.

In the fan's defense, when is the next time he is going to be able to wear Expos gear to a game? Given there are only two games scheduled for the London Series, the fan likely wanted to go all out.

"Showing solidarity with the forcibly relocated" - said another fan.

"Bro is lost" - said another.

"Lol, just for the atmosphere" - said another.

With the amount of trolling that came, the fan may reconsider his fit the next MLB game he decides to attend. There are just some things you should not do, and wearing two different team's apparel is one of them.

Fans were treated to fireworks during Game 1 of MLB's London Series

Philadelphia Phillies - Bryce Harper (Image via USA Today)

The fans were treated to a wonderful game during Game 1 of the London Series. the Philadelphia Phillies were able to get the better of the New York Mets by a score of 7-2.

Philadelphia starter Ranger Suarez was solid during his outing. He went 5.2 innings, giving up two runs on eight hits while striking out six batters helping his club pick up their 45th win.

Offensively, Bryce Harper was the star. He hit a home run and a double and finished the afternoon going 3-for-4. Now, the two clubs will finish the series off on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET.

