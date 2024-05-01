“He’s on a vengeance to come back and prove that he is the Cy Young winner” – Giants RP Taylor Rogers says Blake Snell is on a mission amid slow start

After delivering one of the best seasons of his career, the beginning of Blake Snell's 2024 campaign could not have gone worse. The 31-year-old joined the San Francisco Giants after a highly-publicized extended offseason, which very well could be the reason behind his early struggles this year.

"Blake Snell, 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA in his first three starts, goes on the 15-day IL with a left adductor strain, the Giants announce." - @BNightengale

The 2023 National League Cy Young award winner was hoping to secure a long-term contract this offseason. However, he eventually had to settle for a two-year, $62,000,000 deal. Although Blake Snell did not receive the lucrative deal that he was hoping for, it was the delayed Spring Training that may have caused his poor start to the year.

Over 11.2 innings with the San Francisco Giants this season, Snell has posted a dreadful 11.57 ERA before ending up on the 15-day IL with a strained adductor muscle. That being said, his teammate Taylor Rogers believes the All-Star pitcher is focused on silencing his critics upon his return.

"You can always make an excuse somewhere, but what I can tell you is Blake Snell is not making any excuses." Taylor Rogers says Snell is on a vengeance to come back and prove himself." - @FoulTerritoryTV

“He’s on a vengeance to come back and prove that he is the Cy Young winner," Taylor Rogers said of Snell on a recent episode of Foul Territory. "What I can tell you is Blake Snell is not making any excuses," Rogers continued to explain.

If this turns out to be the case, it would be massive for the San Francisco Giants as Snell was electric for the San Diego Padres last season. In 2023, Snell finished the season with a 14-9 record with a league-leading 2.25 ERA and 234 strikeouts.

Blake Snell's rough start to the season has raised questions about MLB free agency

It was a frustrating offseason for many players and fans, as the majority of the most notable names on the open market had to wait several weeks before eventually securing. It was not only Snell who had to wait until later in the offseason to land a contract; others included Cody Bellinger and Jordan Montgomery.

This is something that even MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has expressed concern over. Manfred expressed interest in establishing a free agency deadline, which would add to the offseason's excitement and provide players enough time to prepare for the upcoming season.

