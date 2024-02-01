"He seems like a lock to be good for the next couple years" - MLB insider has full faith in Jordan Montgomery's ace status amid widespread interest

With spring training quickly approaching, the Jordan Montgomery sweepstakes have started to heat up. Multiple teams have shown their interest in acquiring the hard-throwing lefty.

Montgomery is coming off a season split with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers. During that time, he compiled a 10-11 record with a 3.20 ERA but was lights out in the postseason. He posted a 3-1 record in the playoffs with a 2.90 ERA.

The stellar postseason performance has upped his value this offseason, which could be why he has not signed. Some teams may worry that his success is only recent, not MLB insider Kiley McDaniel. While speaking on Foul Territory TV, McDaniel said:

"From the bigger-money guys, I would say Montgomery, just because he seems like a lock to be good for the next couple of years."

Of the big-money players still left on the open market, McDaniel believes in Jordan Montgomery the most. He sees Montgomery being an ace for the next couple of seasons.

When Max Scherzer headed to the IL, Montgomery stepped up and excelled consistently. In the final two months of the regular season, he posted a 2.79 ERA.

What is Jordan Montgomery's market looking like?

Division Series - Texas Rangers v Baltimore Orioles - Game Two (via Getty Images)

Multiple teams have been tied to Jordan Montgomery, including the Rangers. McDaniel believes Texas makes the most sense and has the best shot to sign him.

"I think Texas is where he lands. He was one of the guys that I was referring to where the Yankees were kind of looking at him and then they ended up adding Stroman and San Francisco was kind of looking at him and then they brought in some pitching," McDaniel said.

The Yankees were in the mix to sign Montgomery before they signed Marcus Stroman. The Giants were also in the mix until they signed Jordan Hicks and Robbie Ray. The team plans on using Hicks as a starter for the upcoming season.

One team the Rangers may have to look out for is the Angels. They have been tied to Montgomery all offseason and are looking to bring in some exciting players with Shohei Ohtani no longer on the roster.

As we get closer to spring training, Montgomery could sign any day now. Expect teams to get more serious with their offers over the next few weeks.

