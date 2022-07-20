"He send that to the streets" "This season just has that magic" - MLB fans celebrate after New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton blasts 457-foot dinger at All-Star game

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit a massive home run at the 2022 All-Star game.

Stanton is one of the best power hitters in the MLB, so the home run comes as no surprise. What made the feat impressive was that he did it in the All-Star game. It was the first runs scored in the game by the American League team, who needed to put points on the board.

The ball sailed a whopping 457 feet, proving why the Yankees are one of the best offensive teams in baseball.

A video of the home run was posted to Twitter by Fox Sports.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



This game is tied! STANTON SMASH OH MY WORDThis game is tied! STANTON SMASH OH MY WORD 😱This game is tied! https://t.co/E7QXMqkJ2x

Stanton eliminated the two-run deficit that his team was facing and put them in prime position to mount a comeback. The ball was barely kept in the park, and fans were very impressed by the power on display.

Hits like this have become almost expected for New York Yankees fans, who have seen nothing but dominance all season.

Whether it's their most recent series victory against the Boston Red Sox or their exploits in this All-Star game, the Yankees know how to win.

Fans across the MLB appreciate the power swing of New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton

92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

Giancarlo Stanton not only crushed the pitch but also pitcher Tony Gonsolin of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This year's All-Star game is hosted at Dodger Stadium, so a lot of Dodgers fans just saw one of their best pitchers give up a monster home run.

Goatstros @GoatStros @MLBONFOX Dodger pitchers stay choking in Dodger Stadium @MLBONFOX Dodger pitchers stay choking in Dodger Stadium

There was no doubt about the result of this swing as soon as Stanton connected, and everybody knew it.

Kevin @Billsmafiakevin @MLBONFOX A Stantonian blast c-ya bye bye it's outta here..... @MLBONFOX A Stantonian blast c-ya bye bye it's outta here.....😤💪😤

The hit was the second-longest homer in the history of the All-Star game, making it one for the record books.

While the hit may have barely remained in the park, every player knew it was over the fence. Homers like these are almost expected when Stanton steps up to the plate.

Mike #StantonIsElite @ItalianChungus @TalkinYanks absolutely NOBODY moved once it left his bat. built different @TalkinYanks absolutely NOBODY moved once it left his bat. built different

The ball may not have literally gone into outer space, but it sure felt that way for some fans.

SteadyMobbin17 @SteadyyMobbin17 @TalkinYanks That was literally a moon shot @TalkinYanks That was literally a moon shot

The New York Yankees are having a season that will be remembered for a long time. Giancarlo Stanton's 457-foot dinger in the All-Star game is yet another piece of the historic season that fans can celebrate.

