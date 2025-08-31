  • home icon
"He should've been a Dodger"; "Solid move" - Fans divided as Aroldis Chapman lands fresh Red Sox deal for 2026

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 31, 2025 05:13 GMT
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles - Source: Imagn
Fans divided as Aroldis Chapman lands fresh Red Sox deal for 2026 - Source: Imagn

The Boston Red Sox signed veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman to a one-year extension on Saturday. The contract comes on the back of Chapman's resurgence from the mound this season.

Aroldis Chapman signed for the Red Sox on a one-year, $10.75 million contract in December. The two-time World Series winner has been lights out for Boston, clearing doubts over his credentials after an underwhelming season with the Pittsburgh Pirates last year.

Chapman was expected to hit free agency at the end of the season, but the Red Sox have done well to hold onto the All-Star closer for another season with a mutual option for 2027.

However, fans were divided with the news of Boston extending the former AL Reliever of the Year.

"Called it! Solid move by the Sox to lock him down," wrote a fan.
"NOOOO HE SHOULDVE BEEN A DODGER," wrote a fan.
"Deserved, what a season he’s having."
"They’ll be sorry."
"Now trade his ass next off season he’s built on pitching velocity once it dips he’s done."
Aroldis Chapman holds a career-best 1.04 ERA this season with 74 strikeouts in 52 innings. He has 26 saves with 0.67 WHIP and 2.4 walks per nine innings, both career-highs.

Aroldis Chapman earns high praise from Red Sox's Craig Breslow

Aroldis Chapman's dominance has elevated Boston's bullpen to new heights this year. Boston had a 4.39 ERA, ranked 24th in MLB last year, compared to an American League-best 3.41 ERA this season.

While Chapman's resurgence in his age 37 season has surprised many, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow always had high expectations from the veteran closer.

“I’m always careful to say ‘This person exceeded expectations,’ because that seems like we didn’t have high expectations. But we did have very high expectations and he’s been every bit as good or better than expected,” Breslow said.
“And not just from what we’re seeing on the field. [When we signed Chapman], I talked about some of the other considerations that we needed to factor in — the teammate that he’s been, the impact that he’s had on some of the other guys and the rest of the bullpen. What he’s done on the field has been nothing short of incredible.”

With the race for the AL Wild Card reaching fever pitch, the Red Sox will be relying on Chapman's electric fastballs to guide the team in crunch moments.

