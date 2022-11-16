Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona was named the American League Manager of the Year for the 2022 MLB season. This is Francona's third manager of the year accolade, with all of them coming during his time with the Guardians.

MLB @MLB After leading the @CleGuardians to the AL Central crown, Terry Francona has won his 3rd career AL Manager of the Year award. After leading the @CleGuardians to the AL Central crown, Terry Francona has won his 3rd career AL Manager of the Year award. https://t.co/8saI1mwatY

"After leading the @CleGuardians to the AL Central crown, Terry Francona has won his 3rd career AL Manager of the Year award." - @ MLB

Francona got the nod over Seattle Mariners head coach Scott Servais and Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. The 63-year-old led the youngest team in the league to a 92-70 record, a divisional pennant, and an appearance in the American League Division Series.

They made life difficult for the powerhouse New York Yankees in the series before falling 3-2.

Coming into the 2022 season, only a few fancied the Cleveland Guardians to even be postseason contenders. However, with Francona's leadership, they superceded all expectations.

Fans of the MLB and the Cleveland Guardians extended their congratulations to Francona on Twitter. They also expressed their admiration for his seasonal feat as he utilized his team's strength to the maximum.

One fan stated:

"He is simply the best"

Another fan shared:

"Congratulations to our favorite Manager"

Jake Dungan @JDungan93



Takes the youngest team in baseball, which many picked to finish last, to a division title and Game 5 of the ALDS.



Hopefully he can get Cleveland to

that elusive final victory, but his achievements here have already been memorable in so many ways. MLB @MLB After leading the @CleGuardians to the AL Central crown, Terry Francona has won his 3rd career AL Manager of the Year award. After leading the @CleGuardians to the AL Central crown, Terry Francona has won his 3rd career AL Manager of the Year award. https://t.co/8saI1mwatY Nobody more deserving.Takes the youngest team in baseball, which many picked to finish last, to a division title and Game 5 of the ALDS.Hopefully he can get Cleveland tothat elusive final victory, but his achievements here have already been memorable in so many ways. twitter.com/MLB/status/159… Nobody more deserving.Takes the youngest team in baseball, which many picked to finish last, to a division title and Game 5 of the ALDS.Hopefully he can get Cleveland to that elusive final victory, but his achievements here have already been memorable in so many ways. twitter.com/MLB/status/159…

Lou Milton @LouisMilton972 twitter.com/mlb/status/159… MLB @MLB After leading the @CleGuardians to the AL Central crown, Terry Francona has won his 3rd career AL Manager of the Year award. After leading the @CleGuardians to the AL Central crown, Terry Francona has won his 3rd career AL Manager of the Year award. https://t.co/8saI1mwatY After 70 years of watching this ball club I’ve never seen a manager like this #Kudos After 70 years of watching this ball club I’ve never seen a manager like this #Kudos twitter.com/mlb/status/159…

Ahmed Fareed @FareedNBCS MLB @MLB After leading the @CleGuardians to the AL Central crown, Terry Francona has won his 3rd career AL Manager of the Year award. After leading the @CleGuardians to the AL Central crown, Terry Francona has won his 3rd career AL Manager of the Year award. https://t.co/8saI1mwatY Would play for him any day. No mystery to his success. Great baseball mind, elite people person twitter.com/mlb/status/159… Would play for him any day. No mystery to his success. Great baseball mind, elite people person twitter.com/mlb/status/159…

John Husa @HusaJohn MLB @MLB After leading the @CleGuardians to the AL Central crown, Terry Francona has won his 3rd career AL Manager of the Year award. After leading the @CleGuardians to the AL Central crown, Terry Francona has won his 3rd career AL Manager of the Year award. https://t.co/8saI1mwatY An easy choice. Just hoping he can win one in Cleveland soon before he calls it a career. twitter.com/mlb/status/159… An easy choice. Just hoping he can win one in Cleveland soon before he calls it a career. twitter.com/mlb/status/159…

Francona's squad had the lowest payroll and were the youngest in the league. They proved that teams don't have to splurge money to win, but just need to have the right mindset and approach to the game with an elite caliber skipper.

Cleveland Guardians win four Gold Glove Awards

Rookie Steven Kwan (left) and Myles Straw (center) took home Gold Glove Awards.

Given their limited budget and youth, the Cleveland Guardians played efficient baseball in the 2022 season that rewarded them with four Gold Glove winners.

All-Star second baseman Andres Gimenez, ace Shane Bieber, rookie Steven Kwan, and Myles Straw all nabbed the prestigious defensive award. In the process, the Guardians became the team with the most Gold Gloves this year.

It also marked the first-ever instance of Cleveland having two outfield Gold Glovers in their history.

Rookie Steven Kwan (who was traditionally a center fielder) made the adjustment and moved to the left to accommodate Straw. This wouldn't be in vain, however, as both of them won an award each. Kwan even became the first Cleveland Gold Glove-winning rookie since Sandy Alomar Jr. in 1990.

Poll : 0 votes