Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona was named the American League Manager of the Year for the 2022 MLB season. This is Francona's third manager of the year accolade, with all of them coming during his time with the Guardians.
"After leading the @CleGuardians to the AL Central crown, Terry Francona has won his 3rd career AL Manager of the Year award." - @ MLB
Francona got the nod over Seattle Mariners head coach Scott Servais and Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. The 63-year-old led the youngest team in the league to a 92-70 record, a divisional pennant, and an appearance in the American League Division Series.
They made life difficult for the powerhouse New York Yankees in the series before falling 3-2.
Coming into the 2022 season, only a few fancied the Cleveland Guardians to even be postseason contenders. However, with Francona's leadership, they superceded all expectations.
Fans of the MLB and the Cleveland Guardians extended their congratulations to Francona on Twitter. They also expressed their admiration for his seasonal feat as he utilized his team's strength to the maximum.
One fan stated:
"He is simply the best"
Another fan shared:
"Congratulations to our favorite Manager"
Francona's squad had the lowest payroll and were the youngest in the league. They proved that teams don't have to splurge money to win, but just need to have the right mindset and approach to the game with an elite caliber skipper.
Cleveland Guardians win four Gold Glove Awards
Given their limited budget and youth, the Cleveland Guardians played efficient baseball in the 2022 season that rewarded them with four Gold Glove winners.
All-Star second baseman Andres Gimenez, ace Shane Bieber, rookie Steven Kwan, and Myles Straw all nabbed the prestigious defensive award. In the process, the Guardians became the team with the most Gold Gloves this year.
It also marked the first-ever instance of Cleveland having two outfield Gold Glovers in their history.
Rookie Steven Kwan (who was traditionally a center fielder) made the adjustment and moved to the left to accommodate Straw. This wouldn't be in vain, however, as both of them won an award each. Kwan even became the first Cleveland Gold Glove-winning rookie since Sandy Alomar Jr. in 1990.