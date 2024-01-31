"He was someone we really, really needed" - Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt on club's decision to sign Justin Turner

Justin Turner’s name is now off the free agency market after the designated hitter put pen to paper on a one-year, $13 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. According to reports, Turner can score an additional $1.5 million in bonuses.

The Blue Jays have signed multiple free agents ahead of the upcoming season. They reestablished ties with outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and also signed utility infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa a month back.

In a recent appearance on MLB Network Radio, Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt emphasized on how the team was in dire need of a veteran like Justin Turner.

He said,

“I think he was someone we really, really needed. Obviously an elite hitter. I remember playing with him last year and he had some ridiculous stat like he hasn’t hit under 278-79 in 10 years or something.

"It’s insane. I mean obviously elite hitter, obviously big time player for our game. Understands what it takes to win. I think we just need more of those guys in our clubhouse to get us on the right track.”

Blue Jays needed a veteran like Justin Turner

Last season with the Boston Red Sox, Turner registered 23 home runs and slashed .276/.345/.455. The Blue Jays will be expecting him to turn over similar results, if not better, in 2024.

Turner turned down a qualifying offer from the Red Sox earlier this offseason. His decision to join the Blue Jays indicates a desire to be involved in a World Series push, the tools for which the Red Sox currently don't have.

While the Blue Jays themselves aren't World Series or even division favorites, they are in a better position to make a postseason run than Boston.

Turner’s presence in the Blue Jays could improve the team's fate. A World Series champion with the Dodgers in 2020, the veteran can add quality to the team’s offense. He can even play backup to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base.

