"He truly does not know what he's talking about" - Red Sox great Jonathan Papelbon shreds Stephen A. Smith over controversial Mike Trout take

Stephen A. Smith recently blasted Mike Trout after hearing about his most recent injury that stirred up baseball fans including former big-league pitcher Jonathan Papelbon. On First Take, the fiery analyst could not figure out how somebody gets injured so much playing baseball.

Trout recently tore his meniscus, which will require surgery, and he will miss a significant amount of time. However, he and the front office expect the surgery will not be season-ending.

Many inside the baseball community took aim at Smith after his comments, but the loudest may have been Papelbon. On Foul Territory TV, he discussed how he feels about Smith.

"When he makes these kind of comments, he really truly does not know what he is talking about" - stated Papelbon.

Papelbon does not believe Stephen A. Smith knows what he is talking about. That is the reason why Smith has many hot takes, according to Papelbon.

"And that's why he makes such asinine comments, because he truly doesn't know" - said Papelbon.

Papelbon would later drop a story showing why Smith is not around certain MLB clubhouses, and it was a doozy.

Jonathan Papelbon reveals Stephen A. Smith is banned from the Phillies clubhouse

Later in the interview, Jonathan Papelbon dropped a bombshell about Stephen A. Smith. He went into a story about why he was banned from the Philadelphia Phillies clubhouse.

"He was going through the manager's office when he wasn't in there, going through the training room, pulling out reports, and all kind of places he shouldn't have been" - said Papelbon.

Papelbon revealed that he would go into the manager's office alone, pull reports from the training room, and do other things to try and get an edge. But there are some things that you just should not do, and Papelbon feels strongly that Smith crossed the line.

"For me, I've always looked at this guy like a complete joke, and is just real shady. When you get kicked out of a Major League clubhouse, you should never be able to be a journalist ever again" - said Papelbon.

It's safe to say that Jonathan Papelbon has a strong distaste for Stephen A. Smith. Those are strong words from the six-time All-Star.

Below, you can watch exactly what Smith said about Mike Trout's most recent injury.

