"He wanted to prove that Mike Trout is Mike Trout" - Angels manager Ron Washington opens up on heartbreaking setback to star

Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout is sidelined again due to an injury, leaving his fans and his team disappointed. This time, he needs surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee and will be out for several months, and Angels manager Ron Washington said Trout became emotional while discussing the setback.

“Of course, he was emotional simply because he prepared this winter to play a season and to get back to having fun and enjoying the game and being who is," Washington told SiriusXM. "And he was on his way to doing that, you know, and then this freak thing happened.

"And it would hurt. It hurt everybody. ... You know, things happen in this game that we have no control over. The last thing he wanted to do was be hurt because he prepared to play. He wanted to prove that Mike Trout is Mike Trout. He was on his way to doing that.”

In a recent game against the Philadephia Phillies, Trout may have suffered the injury but did not realize it until the third inning when he felt pain in his left knee. An MRI revealed that what he thought was a minor injury was a serious one.

Over the past three seasons, Trout has missed a significant number of games for various reasons. This latest blow came after having a strong start to the season, hitting 10 home runs with a slash line of .220/.325/.541. The Angels, who were already facing difficulties, are expected to have a hard time without their best player.

However, the emotional toll on Mike Trout is undeniable. He is one of the most gifted athletes in the world but has been consistently sidelined by injuries.

Changes to the Angels after Trout’s injury

Mike Trout, an 11-time All-Star for the Los Angeles Angels, is sidelined due to a meniscus injury. To compensate for the loss, the Angels are taking every step that they can.

They signed Kevin Pillar, who started the season with the Chicago White Sox, to fill the hole created by Trout’s absence.

Mickey Moniak is back in the original lineup followed by Jo Adell and Taylor Ward.

