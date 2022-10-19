Shohei Ohtani has returned home to Japan after his MLB season came to a disappointing end. With the Los Angeles Angels finishing the season with a 73-89 record, it was surely a season to forget. This is now Ohtani's fifth straight season missing the postseason.

He hasn't made the postseason since his debut with the Angels in 2018, and it seems that it may be affecting him. Since returning to Japan, he has revealed his frustration with the Angels' season.

"I have a rather negative impression of the season," said Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani hasn't been very vocal about the team's underwhelming performances during his five-year major league career. However, it seems that the star is starting to grow impatient with the team's inability to put together a winning season.

MLB fans have long grown tired of waiting for Shohei Ohtani to play October baseball. It is not good for the sport to have one of the league's best players continue to miss the postseason. Fans want to see Ohtani play for a World Series contender.

"Bro wants to win Angels are a poverty organization," one fan said.

"Bro wants to win Angels are a poverty organization," one fan said.

"Please get this man on a real team," said another.

"Please get this man on a real team," said another.

One fan commented: "Imagine having Ohtani & Trout and not being able to put together a playoff team around them."

Another fan noted: "Surely he won't go home to Japan. I'm guessing the wages for Baseball players in his homeland are nothing like the numbers you get in the MLB."

One fan shared: "Became a fan of baseball when shohei came to the US. I'll follow him where ever he plays."

Another commented: "He needs to hold out and play somewhere else"

One fan observed: "considering that the team is going to he sold and the new ownership would not want to deal with this ive been expecting a ohtani trade since the owner announced the searching for a buyer"

Another fan remarked: "hard to have a positive impression of the Angels' season"

Fans around the league can't believe how bad the Angels are while having two of the best players in the league. While Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are great, they need more talent around them.

Other fans believe that Ohtani should hold out this season after signing a one-year contract to avoid arbitration. They want to see him play for another team. They don't believe the Angels are going in the right direction. Fans are fearful that he could waste his MLB career in Los Angeles.

Shohei Ohtani's new approach has helped him tremendously

LA Angels v Oakland Athletics

The Los Angeles Angels used Ohtani differently than they did in his previous seasons with the club. In previous seasons, they would try to split his playing time between pitching and playing the outfield. It was a huge workload for his arm, especially down the stretch of the regular season.

This year, they kept him as the designated hitter when he wasn't pitching. This has allowed him to pitch in more games this season, and he has been a better pitcher because of it.

He had a 15-9 record this season opposed to a 9-2 record in 2021. His 2.33 ERA is lower than his 3.18 ERA in 2021. ERAs usually don't get lower when a pitcher appears in more games unless they have gotten significantly better.

The organization seems to have a better understanding of how to use Shohei Ohtani throughout the year. This is key to keeping him on the mound if the Angels can turn their organization around and make the postseason.

