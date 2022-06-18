"He too wholesome for baseball" "Love this kid he’s a treasure" - MLB fans smitten with Shohei Ohtani, show their appreciation on Twitter

The love-affair that the MLB universe has had with Shohei Ohtani since he joined the Los Angeles Angels in 2018 has not come to an end, and may even be stronger than ever. This most recent example comes after an umpire went to give the pitcher a routine inspection for illegal substances, but the superstar pitcher misinterpreted the intent and thought the umpire wanted to shake his hand.

Video of the interaction was posted to Twitter by Jomboy Media.

Shohei thought the ump wanted to shake his hand

Few players in the MLB are as universally beloved as the Japanese phenom has quickly become, and it is difficult to find anybody with a negative opinion of him.

Ohtani bats for the Los Angeles Angels against the Seattle Mariners.

After Shohei Ohtani won the American League MVP in 2021, he became the face of baseball and a worldwide superstar, all while remaining one of the most lovable players in the game.

While the Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout are poised to miss the postseason once again, Shohei Ohtani remains one of the most likeable figures to enter the MLB in recent memory.

Even those who are not fans of the Los Angeles Angels find they can't help but like Shohei Ohtani.



The Los Angeles Angels have the top duo in all of baseball, but just can't figure out how to string enough wins together to make the playoffs. Because of the popularity of the duo, it seems impossible for them to be separated. These fans who are currently supportive and loving could turn on the team in an instant.

Being the face of baseball is a double-edged sword. The never-ending praise feels good but has the potential to change a player's persona. That has thankfully not been the case with Shohei Ohtani.

