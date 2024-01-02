"He will establish himself among AL's superstars" - MLB insider expects Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette to have a breakout season in 2024

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is coming off a fantastic 2023 season. In 135 games, he hit .306/.339/.475 with 30 doubles, 20 home runs, and 73 RBIs, making his second All-Star game appearance.

Bichette has cemented his status as one of the best offensive shortstops in the game. During his five-year career so far, the lowest batting average he has finished a season with is .290.

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com projects an even better season for the slugging shortstop. He expects Bichette to ramp up his stolen base numbers in 2024 and finish the year with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases.

"Bo Bichette will establish himself among AL's superstars" stated Matheson.

The low stolen base numbers in 2023 were a head-scratcher. Bichette finished the 2022 season with 13 stolen bases but just five last season with the new rules and extended bases.

Another facet of Bichette's game that insiders believe will make him a superstar next season is his upgraded fielding. It was apparent that he had figured some things out defensively last season. There were fewer rushed throws, and it seems he has figured out the infielders' internal clock.

Blue Jays have to figure out Bo Bichette's future

Bo Bichette is creeping up on the final year of his current contract with the Blue Jays. He is working on a three-year, $33.6 million deal he signed through arbitration last February.

Bichette only has two more years left on the deal, and there have been speculations of a possible trade before the contract ends. Trading him would be a crushing blow to the fanbase.

Bichette is, without a doubt, a core member of the organization and plays a prime position. While they have not had the manpower to go deep into the postseason, he is the reason they have gotten into the postseason in the first place.

Toronto is expected to battle for another postseason spot this upcoming season. From Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., this team has the talent to make a deep run.

However, Guerrero Jr. needs to show up this season. He has taken a step back from his monstrous 2021 season, where he finished second in MVP voting to Shohei Ohtani.

If Vladdy can return to form in 2024, the Blue Jays will be a team to watch out for.

