"He will never pitch again" - Fans pessimistic about Shohei Ohtani's two-way ability as 2x MVP feels like a 'rookie' in Dodgers camp

Apart from the fact that Shohei Ohtani will enter the 2024 season with the largest contract in pro sports history, this season is shaping up to be a unique one in a number of different ways.

After undergoing elbow surgery late last year, 2024 will represent the first season since his debut in 2017 that Ohtani will not pitch. On account of this radical change to his legendary two-way game, the 29-year old has claimed to feel "like a rookie" at Dodgers training camp ahead of spring training.

"Shohei Ohtani says he feels like a rookie again in Dodgers’ camp and feels like he’s healthy and ready to start spring training as a hitter after his elbow surgery" - Bob Nightengale

Shohei Ohtani's quote was shared by MLB analyst Bob Nightengale. Predictably, several fans took to commenting beneath the post about the new Los Angeles Dodgers star. Emotions shared ranged from excitement to critcism of what many perceive as an over-focus on Ohtani's elbow health.

Under the terms of his contract, Ohtani will draw a mere $2 million in salary until 2034. Although this represents a notional $28 million paycut compared to what he made as a member of the Los Angeles Angels in 2023, the $680 million balance will be paid out incrementally upon the completion of his Dodgers' deal in a decade.

By devising the somewhat-complicated deferral clause, the Dodgers have been able to retain the reserves to invest in other considerable talents. Chief among them is Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signed a twelve-year deal in late December. A three-time NPB MVP, Yamamoto was among the most coveted free agents this season. Other additions include former Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow, and former Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

Shohei Ohtani will have a chance to focus exclusively on hitting in 2024

Despite being sidelined for the final month of 2023, Shohei Ohtani still led the AL in home runs, on-base percentage, OPS, and total bases. While his two-way dominance has been a defining characteristic for him, and has helped him to a pair of MVP Awards, 2024 will be a hitter's season for Shohei.

Rightfully, fans are nervous about the long-term implications of Ohtani's health. However, the only thing that Dodgers fans can do ahead of the 2024 season is hope that Ohtani's bat makes up for any shortcomings that they team missed out on because he was not able to take to the mound.

