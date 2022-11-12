MLB legend Pete Rose has made yet another push to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, and fans are divided over his eligibility. As a player, Rose has more than enough accomplishments to be worthy of the Hall of Fame. In his career with the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies, he reached extraordinary heights.

It is largely believed that Rose's exclusion from the Hall of Fame is due to his gambling, specifically on the games he was involved with. This has always been a line that the MLB has refused to cross. Now that sports gambling is becoming more and more normalized, fans have been calling for Pete Rose to be forgiven.

The New York Post shared details of a recent letter sent to Rob Manfred by Rose via Twitter.

This led to a wide variety of responses from baseball fans. On the one hand, Rose is the all-time leader for hits with a whopping 4,256 and 17 All-Star selections. However, the league is wary of showing anything other than a zero-tolerance approach to people involved with the game betting on their outcomes.

SCOTT JAMES @SCOTTJAMES66 @nypostsports He should have been in Years ago;; put him in*ASAP* BOTTOM LINE!!! @nypostsports He should have been in Years ago;; put him in*ASAP* BOTTOM LINE!!!👍⚾⚾👍

Pathfinder11209 @pathfinder11209 @nypostsports Pete Rose should never be considered for the Hall of Fame. @nypostsports Pete Rose should never be considered for the Hall of Fame.

The Baseball Hall of Fame is one of the most protected sports institutions in North America. The process of getting in is extremely thourough and requires players to be worthy of the honor. There is no argument that Pete Rose has the statistics to be in the Hall of Fame. The debate over his controversies have been raging for a long time, and are showing no signs of slowing down.

James @JamesMcEwan2016

Put him in @nypostsports Enough is enoughPut him in @nypostsports Enough is enoughPut him in

Joseph Murphy @BROOKLYNSAINTS @JonHeyman If they allow steroid users, the door to the hall should be wide open. @JonHeyman If they allow steroid users, the door to the hall should be wide open.

Even MLB insider Jon Heyman believes that Rose is worthy of the honor. If you are able to separate his on-field play from his off-field controversies, this is the logical position to take. However, the MLB has clearly decided that they are unable to separate the two.

Pete Rose has made many pleas over the years to make the Baseball Hall of Fame, and now might be his best chance.

You cannot tell the story of the MLB without Pete Rose

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies

Some argue that the most important qualification to make it into the Hall of Fame is their effect on the league's narrative. Meaning, could you recount the history of the MLB and exclude Rose from the story? The answer is a definitive no. He is one of the best offensive players of all-time, with several records that still stand.

This might be the last time Pete Rose makes a real push to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and his case is certainly worth considering.

Poll : 0 votes