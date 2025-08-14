  • home icon
  • "Heart so full" - Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan melts hearts with son Knox’s reunion with Josh Hader’s little one over backyard baseball fun

"Heart so full" - Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan melts hearts with son Knox’s reunion with Josh Hader’s little one over backyard baseball fun

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Aug 14, 2025 07:40 GMT
Maria Hader and Reagan Bregman
Maria Hader and Reagan Bregman's friendship is well documented by both (Source: Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox traveled to Houston to face the Astros in a three-game series. That meant a reunion for former teammates Josh Hader and Alex Bregman and their wives, Maria and Reagan.

The two families are known to be close since last year when Josh Hader moved to Houston and became their primary closer. While he has retained that role this year, Alex Bregman signed a three-year $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox in the offseason.

Miles apart, the three-game series gave the perfect time for a reunion, which Maria and Reagan took gleefully. Hader's wife posted a picture of her son, Lucas, playing ball with Reagan's son, Knox, whose mother acted as catcher behind the imaginary plate.

Reagan reshared the story on her Instagram as well.

"Heart is so full, loved getting to spend so much time with our people," Hader wrote.
Maria Hader's Instagram story, as reshared by Reagan Elizabeth Bregman on her account (Source: Instagram @reaganelizabeth @mariajhader)
Maria Hader's Instagram story, as reshared by Reagan Elizabeth Bregman on her account (Source: Instagram @reaganelizabeth @mariajhader)

Maria had posted a similar caption when Reagan had posted a heartfelt message thanking Astros fans after Alex's deal with the Red Sox had been finalized. Maria referred to Alex and Reagan as 'their people'.

"Love our people, Boston is lucky to have y'all," Maria had written back in February.
Maria Hader's IG story after the Bregman family moved to Boston (Source: Instagram @mariajhader)
Maria Hader's IG story after the Bregman family moved to Boston (Source: Instagram @mariajhader)

Reagan also welcomed their second son, Bennett, in April of this year. As a fellow mother, Maria, alongside others from the baseball community, wished her with love.

Bregman couldn't face Hader in any of the three games in Houston. The Astros reliever has been placed on the 15-day injured list following arm discomfort that he had reported to the team management on Monday. His last appearance came last Friday against the New York Yankees, where he pitched 2.0 innings.

Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan embraces 'the chaos' of travel

In another heartwarming story on her Instagram, Reagan gave fans an insight into her travels as a mother. She could be seen holding a cup of beverage as Knox zoomed past her in excitement.

"The chaos, off we go again," she wrote with an airplane emoji.
Reagan Bregman's Instagram story (Source: Instagram @reaganelizabeth)
Reagan Bregman's Instagram story (Source: Instagram @reaganelizabeth)

Meanwhile, Alex Bregman and the Red Sox head back home from Texas for a five-game home stretch where they host the Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
