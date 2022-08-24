The Los Angeles Angels and their dwindling fans were completely dominated by the Tampa Bay Rays, losing the game 11-1. The lone glimmer of offensive ability came from the same place it has for most of the last decade. A sixth-inning home run from Mike Trout was the only thing that prevented an Angels shutout.

Losses like this have become all too common this season, and fans are ashamed of what they see on the field. The team has two of the best players in the MLB, yet they are among the bottom of the American League standings. They did have a glimmer of hope today, but nothing that will help them win games this season.

The Los Angeles Angels fans have seen 71 losing efforts this season, but few by this large of a margin.

No matter how passionate you are for the team, every fan has a breaking point.

Even Tampa Bay Rays fans didn't gloat after this win, but instead were empathetic.

Being in a position where opposing fans feel bad for beating your team has to be as low as it gets.

The news of the Angels getting a new owner soon was a relief for many fans. Even MLB fans who don't support the Angels are happy to see the change. Over the last decade, the Los Angeles Angels have had two of the best talents in the league and turned them into zero playoff wins. It was an organizational failure, and it was time for a change.

slut for the packers/angels/ducks @arteselltheteam @Angels tank for the lottery so the new owner has something to work with, I want this team to lose every game until September is over @Angels tank for the lottery so the new owner has something to work with, I want this team to lose every game until September is over

This Angels team could set a franchise record this season, but it isn't one to be proud of.

Mike Dickinson @angelfanmike @Angels 14-25 away from having the worst 162 game record in team history. I think it’s possible. @Angels 14-25 away from having the worst 162 game record in team history. I think it’s possible.

Losses like these have almost become the expectation for the Angels. But losing by ten runs hurts in its own special way.

Hopefully this pending ownership change will lead to positive results for the Angels.

Shohei Ohtani has been one of the most compelling parts of the Los Angeles Angels season. Now, he might be the only compelling part.

The Tampa Bay Rays' resounding victory over the Angels was nothing new for fans in Anaheim.

The Los Angeles Angels blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Rays was the last straw for many

The Angels are almost assuredly out of the 2022 postseason. That marks another season of capitalizing on Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

Though changes could be coming in the future, for now the Angels are one of the worst teams in baseball. If the ownership change does not lead to improvements, it would not be a surprise to see fans abandon the franchise.

