"Here’s your beer" - Former MLB All-Star Ozzie Guillen once made rookie Michael Jordan buy beer for him

Ozzie Guillen, a former three-time All-Star, recently told an interesting story. While on a post-game show on NBC Sports Chicago, he stated that he once coaxed rookie Michael Jordan to buy him alcohol.

It happened when Michael, out of the blue, announced his retirement before the 1993–1994 NBA season to play Minor League Baseball. His abrupt decision sent shockwaves in both the NBA and MLB.

During 1994-1995, Jordan joined the Birmingham Barons, a Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Back then, Ozzie Guillen was a prominent name in MLB.

In a candid interview, Ozzie revealed that he once asked the then-rookies Mike Cameron, Ray Durham, and Jordan to get off the bus and buy beer for the entire team.

Ozzie said:

"The bus, for some reason, ran out of beer. We've got to stop. I told Mike Cameron, Ray Durham and Michael Jordan, 'We will stop there.' I told the guy make sure you're stopping in the gas station. Made those guys go there, get the beer."

Jordan, who was at the top of his game in the NBA, was a mere rookie in baseball cooperated.

Guillen also went on to share Jordan's gesture while handing over the beer after making the purchase.

Ozzie said:

"Michael Jordan walked with the beers to the bus, and he threw them right in my lap to say, 'Here's your beer.'"

White Sox Talk @NBCSWhiteSox



"He's a rookie. I was a captain!" That time @OzzieGuillen made Michael Jordan buy him beer"He's a rookie. I was a captain!" That time @OzzieGuillen made Michael Jordan buy him beer 😂"He's a rookie. I was a captain!" https://t.co/JHo9btIHdV

"That time @OzzieGuillen made Michael Jordan buy him beer." - @White Sox Talk

Ozzie also told Chuck Garfien, his cohost on the post-game show that:

"He's a rookie. I was a captain!"

He went on to say that Jordan's stature in the NBA didn't lead the MLB team to give him differential treatment.

NBA legend Michael Jordan's short-lived stint with the Birmingham Barons

Atlanta Hawks v Charlotte Hornets

Jordan switched to baseball after bagging three NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. He stated in his retirement announcement that he had grown bored with basketball. After the July 1993 murder of his father, James R. Jordan Sr., he made this snap decision.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Father’s Day, 1996:



Michael Jordan collapses on the floor in tears after dedicating his fourth championship to his father, who was murdered in 1993.



"I know he’s watching. ... This is for Daddy." Father’s Day, 1996:Michael Jordan collapses on the floor in tears after dedicating his fourth championship to his father, who was murdered in 1993."I know he’s watching. ... This is for Daddy." https://t.co/kjagJO0hDL

"Michael collapses on the floor in tears after dedicating his fourth championship to his father, who was murdered in 1993." - @Bleacher Report

He played in the Minor League Baseball with the Birmingham Barons from 1994-1995.

However, Michael made a comeback to NBA in 1995 and rejoined Chicago Bulls. Next, he led the NBA team to championships in 1996, 1997, and 1998. How incredible is that?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe