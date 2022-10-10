"Hey, I'll see you in LA!" - Juan Soto rallies San Diego Padres fans in anticipation of a high octane matchup in the NLDS against their rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers

Juan Soto and his San Diego Padres came out of New York City as the victors after toppling the 101-win New York Mets team in the National League Wild Card Series.

At the start of the season, only a few predicted that the Padres would qualify for the postseason given the caliber of their division counterparts. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, who went on a magical run last year, were ahead of San Diego in the eyes of many.

Even fewer predicted that they would defeat the Mets in a road playoff series and even blank them 6-0 in the deciding game.

What's certain, however, is the hype and morale boost that the series victory gave to the Padres and their star man Juan Soto. The All-Star finished Game 3 win over the Mets with two hits and two RBIs. The 2-1 series win had the Dominican excited and he wasn't afraid to show it in the post-game interview.

He said:

"Hey, I'll see you in LA! San Diego fans - two hours away, go there, cheer for your real team, the Padres. Let's go!"

"Step up to the mini mic, Juan Soto. #Postseason" - @ MLB

Soto encouraged the Padres fans to travel to Los Angeles and support the team for their upcoming series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It will be a herculean task for the Friars to overcome the Dodgers, but Soto remains unfazed by the tall order.

Juan Soto's playoff statistics

In his sophomore year, Soto won the World Series with the Washingston Nationals.

The 23-year-old superstar knows a thing or two about overcoming the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason.

During Soto's sophomore year in 2019, his Washington Nationals squad outlasted the Dodgers 3-2 in the National League Division Series. That year, the Nats went all the way from being a wild card team to claiming the most prestigious prize in the sport.

Soto batted .278/.409/.611 with two home runs and four RBIs in the 2019 NLDS. Apart from this year, 2019 remains the only season that Soto has appeared in the postseason. At the moment, he has a slash line of .286/.375/.519 with five homers and 16 RBIs.

After all the struggles that Soto's had since transferring to the West Coast, the Padres can certainly use some of his slugging power against the best team in all of baseball.

Poll : 0 votes