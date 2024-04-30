"His body is quitting on him and it’s sad to see every year” – Fans distraught as Angels superstar Mike Trout set to undergo knee surgery

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has had a history of struggling to stay healthy throughout the years. He is coming off a season where he missed 89 games after fracturing his hamate bone following a swing.

Unfortunately, the superstar will return to the IL once again. Trout is dealing with a torn meniscus in his left knee. The injury will require surgery, but the surgery is not expected to be season-ending, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

The surgery is believed to be scheduled for Friday. However, there is no telling when the superstar could make his way back into the lineup.

Trout explained that he started to feel soreness in the third inning, but stayed in the game in the Halos dramatic Monday victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

"His body is quitting on him and it's sad to see every year" - one fan posted.

"I just want one more fully healthy Trout season man" - posted another fan.

"He's killing it right now too! How sad" - posted another.

It is not just Angels fans who are sad to see Trout go down with another injury. Fans of other teams took to social media to express their frustration as well.

"That guy can't catch a break" - said another fan.

"I think he just needs to leave that team. They're cursed" - said another.

"Hopefully he gets healthy. The sport of baseball needs him" - said another.

This is, without a doubt, a big blow to the sport of baseball. Fans are again left to wonder what Trout could have made of the season if he were healthy.

Angels superstar Mike Trout was seeing the ball well

Los Angeles Angels - Mike Trout (Image via USA Today)

Mike Trout was off to a solid start for the Angels this season. He currently leads all of MLB with 10 home runs, alongside Baltimore Orioles slugger Gunnar Henderson.

Trout was leading the Halos in multiple offensive categories including slugging, walks, triples, and OPS. Now, the Halos will have to look elsewhere for a majority of their offense.

Fortunately, Jo Adell has blossomed into an exciting slugger, hitting .321/.373/.623 with four home runs, 11 runs batted in, and five stolen bases. Expect to see him a lot more in the lineup moving forward.

The Halos currently sit in fourth place in the American League West with an 11-18 record.

