"His chances have improved" - MLB insider believes Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers move has made Corey Seager a frontrunner for AL MVP

Last November, Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers took to the field in the World Series. A winner of the Fall Classic in 2020 with the Dodgers, the shortstop knew the drill.

Fresh off of a franchise-record $325 million deal with the Rangers, the North Carolinian wasted no time. In the five-game series, Seager went 5-for-24, connecting for 3 home runs and 6 RBIs to win the World Series MVP Award.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The crowd reaction with no commentary after Corey Seager's home run is ridiculous" - Baseball King

Until recently, it appeared as though Shohei Ohtani would be the perrenial winner of the AL MVP Awards. Despite missing the last month of the 2023 season, the Japanese superstar still managed to lead the AL in home runs, on-base percentage and total bases, all while going 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA.

However, according to Kennedy Landri in a recent snippet for MLB.com, Ohtani's departure from the American League paves the way for Seager to win AL MVP honors with the Texas Rangers. Through the 2023 regular season, Seager hit .327/.390/.623 with 33 home runs, 96 RBIs, and a league-best 42 doubles.

On account of his own recent surgery, Ohtani will not be pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. In addition to hurting the team's rotational viability, not appearing in a two-way capacity for the first time in his career could damage Ohtani's chances of winning the MVP Award in the National League.

Expand Tweet

"Game 1: Complete game shutout. Game 2: home run. SHOHEI OHTANI IS UNREAL" - Jomboy Media

Although Ohtani represents a dominant bat, there are many others who will pose a threat to any hopes of a repeat MVP campaign. For one, Atlanta Braves outfielder, the 2023 NL Award winner, became the first player to hit 40 homers and steal 70 bases last season. As much as anyone, Ronnie will want to get back on the awards stage.

Corey Seager is now the face of his franchise

Not many stars can say boast about winning the World Series MVP Award in their first season with their new team. Credited with being the primary architect of the Rangers' first-ever Fall Classic win, Corey Seager has already ascended to legendary status in the Lone Star State. With a field of intense competitors set to compete for the league's top honors in 2024, there are far worse horses to choose in the race than the Rangers shortstop.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.