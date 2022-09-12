"His courage, and the courage of all children and families battling cancer, serve as an inspiration to us all" - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden shares a heartfelt message during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden honored pediatric cancer patients and survivors ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies versus Washington Nationals game on Friday.

Taking to social media, Biden wrote an emotional message about the moment she shared with a little boy battling cancer.

"Seeing Sean’s smile as he made his way to home plate — with the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals fans united in their cheers — is a moment I will never forget. His courage, and the courage of all children and families battling cancer, serve as an inspiration to us all.

"We all have a role to play in ending cancer as we know it. Thank you to MLB for calling on fans everywhere to support children, families, and caregivers during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. #CancerMoonshot" - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

Phillie Phanatic presented Biden with a gold scarf that said "Go Gold" as the ceremony came to a close. The gold ribbon serves as the international symbol of childhood cancer.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies



#PhilliesGoGold Tonight, we are proud to Go Gold for Nemours Childhood Cancer Awareness Night and do our part to raise awareness and recognize the many children and families affected by childhood cancers. Tonight, we are proud to Go Gold for Nemours Childhood Cancer Awareness Night and do our part to raise awareness and recognize the many children and families affected by childhood cancers.#PhilliesGoGold 💛 https://t.co/BfCsxNNoC8

"Tonight, we are proud to Go Gold for Nemours Childhood Cancer Awareness Night" - Philadelphia Phillies

It was the Phillies’ sixth straight night to raise awareness of pediatric cancer. This was Jill Biden’s first visit to Citizens Bank Park since husband, President Joe Biden, assumed office in 2020.

Dr. Jill Biden is a Phillies supporter

Biden was present at the ballpark each October during the Phillies' five-year postseason run from 2007 to 2011. She was present at the 2008 World Series as her husband promoted former President Barack Obama, his running mate at the time.

Netizens were elated and showed all their love for the First Lady. One user commented and wrote, “Our First Lady has one beautiful heart!” Another expressed pride, saying, “Love this, so proud that you are our First Lady.”

Jill Biden is also the founder of NGO Biden Breast Health Initiative and co-founder of the Biden Foundation. Along with this, she is also the co-founder of Joining Forces with Michelle Obama.

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies

On Friday, the Phillies defeated the Nationals 8-5. Bryce Harper snapped the longest home run drought of his career, and Kyle Schwarber hit his league-leading 37th home run of the year.

"#RingTheBell"- Philadelphia Phillies

Nick Maton and Brandon Marsh also homered for Philadelphia.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt