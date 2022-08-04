"His legacy will live on throughout Major League Baseball and he will be remembered as the greatest announcer ever" - Magic Johnson mourns death of MLB Legend Vin Scully with a heartfelt tribute

NBA legend and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson took to Facebook to pay tribute to Vin Scully, the iconic Dodgers broadcaster who passed away Tuesday. Vin left for his heavenly abode at the age of 94. August 2 was a sad day for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Vin worked as a sportscaster for the Los Angeles Dodgers across 67 MLB seasons. Vin's lively commentary was music to the ears of MLB fans.

Magic Johnson penned a heartfelt note for the Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, Vin, which read:

"Dodger Nation, today we lost a Los Angeles and Major League Baseball legend, Vin Scully. Vin was the voice of the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles for over six decades. I’ll always remember his smooth broadcasting style.

"He had a voice and a way of storytelling that made you think he was only talking to you. His Hall of Fame career is to be admired. Vin was the nicest and sweetest man outside of the booth and was beloved by all of our Dodgers family.

"He was just as popular as any Dodger player. His legacy will live on throughout Major League Baseball and he will be remembered as the greatest announcer ever in MLB history. Cookie and I are praying for the entire Scully family and Dodgers fans all around the world."

Vin's death has shaken the MLB world. Rest in glory, Mr. Scully.

LeBron James and Pau Gasol of Los Angeles Lakers joined Magic Johnson to pay homage to Vin Scully

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James and six-time NBA All-Star Pau Gasol joined Magic Johnson to pay tribute to the late Vin Scully.

LeBron James quote-tweeted the Los Angeles Dodgers' tweet and wrote:

"Rest in Power. A City of Angels icon. Another great one who made sports so d**n special."

While Paul Gasol paid his condolences to Vin, writing:

"My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in Peace, Vin."

Vin's signature line was:

"It's time for Dodger baseball! Hi, everybody, and a very pleasant good (afternoon/evening) to you, wherever you may be."

Vin has left behind a legacy. MLB fans will sorely miss Vin Scully's charismatic and well-loved voice.

